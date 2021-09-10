Kate Beckinsale shares health update after being hospitalized

Kate Beckinsale was rushed to the hospital Friday in Las Vegas.

After staying silent all weekend, the actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share an image of herself in a hospital bed. The snap shows a close-up of her face with her arm dramatically draped over her forehead. On it, followers can see a hospital wristband as well as an IV.

"Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x," she captioned the image without going into detail about why she was hospitalized.

The 48-year-old actress has been staying at the MGM Grand while filming for "Prisoner's Daughter," according to TMZ. Beckinsale was reportedly rushed to the hospital after her back gave out.

It's unclear what her current condition is, but the star is reportedly still in the ER.

A rep for Beckinsale did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Beckinsale shared a photo from her time in Las Vegas on Instagram Thursday. The actress has been in Vegas for roughly a week to film her movie, TMZ reported.

"Oops. #Vegas," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a long white lace dress.

Beckinsale is most known for her roles in films such as "Serendipity," "Click," "Van Helsing," "Pearl Harbor," "Underworld" and more.

Lately, the actress has been in the news for her dating life. Beckinsale made headlines after entering a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson in 2019. She later was linked to musician Goody Grace in 2020.