Kate Beckinsale reveals Harvey Weinstein screamed at her for not dressing sexy on a post-9/11 red carpet

Kate Beckinsale shared a shocking story about verbal abuse and sexual harassment she said she endured from the now-convicted rapist and former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein, who has been accused of violating scores of women, was convicted last month of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his apartment in 2006. He faced a maximum of 29 years in prison but was given 23.

Beckinsale, who previously detailed stories about Weinstein being inappropriate with her, took to Instagram to remark on the disgraced Hollywood big shot’s sentence and share a cautionary tale about the battles women still have to face in show business.

The actress posted an image of herself at the Oct. 5, 2001 premiere of the movie “Serendipity.” Given that the premiere was in New York City, shortly after 9/11, she noted that she didn’t want to attend at all, writing that with “the city still smoking felt like the most insensitive, tone-deaf, disrespectful idea possible. However, Weinstein allegedly insisted that the red carpet event happen all the same.

To keep things tasteful, she wore a billowy, all-white suit and tie, which she would soon learn outraged Weinstein.

“The next morning Harvey called me and asked if I would like to bring my less than two year old daughter to his house for a playdate with his similar aged daughter [and] I said ok,” she shared. “I turned up and he immediately called for his nanny to take the babies to another room to play. I went to go with them and he said 'No, you wait here.'”

That’s when Weinstein allegedly laid into her with a verbal and sexually aggressive tirade about her attire the previous night.

“The minute the door closed he started screaming ‘you stupid f---ing C---, you C--- you ruined my premiere.’ I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake. He said, ‘If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your a-- you shake your t--s you do not go down it looking like a f---ing lesbian you stupid f---ing c---.”

She explained in the post that the screaming, coming from the powerful producer, made her start to cry. She tried to explain that she felt it would have been in bad taste given the loss of lives just weeks prior, to come out “dressed like it’s a bachelor party.”

Weinstein reportedly shot back: “I don’t care -it’s my f---ing premiere and if I want p---y on the red carpet, that’s what I get.”

She recalled immediately getting her child out of there and noted that it was not the last time that Weinstein would scream at her for disagreeing with him. She also highlighted the fact that the behavior, while abhorrent, was not illegal and therefore not something she could really do something about.

“Hearing that he has gone to prison for 23 years is a huge relief to me on behalf of all the women he sexually assaulted or raped, and I hope will be a deterrent to that sort of behavior in this and any other industry,” Beckinsale concluded. “Having said that, the crimes that are not crimes, the inhumane bullying and sick covert abuse for which there is STILL no recourse no matter who you tell(and I did tell), these too need to go. I hope and pray that we as an industry can start to actually outlaw all abuses of power and expose them and eliminate them, for all genders.”

A representative for Weinstein had no comment when reached by Fox News.

In 2017, shortly after exposes about Weinstein prompted a slew of women to come forward and share their stories about suffering abuse at his hand, Beckinsale revealed that Weinstein had spoken to her like that in the past but gave few details. At the time, she recalled meeting him at age 17 and feeling like he was hitting on her even then.

She recalled Weinstein later asking her if he tried anything when they first met.

“I realized he couldn’t remember if he had assaulted me or not,” she wrote at the time.