Kate Beckinsale is a ‘Disney princess’ as she feeds a baby fox: ‘You come for your tea?’

Kate Beckinsale has made a new furry friend.

The British actress took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared two videos of herself hanging out with a baby fox. The 48-year-old is seen feeding the animal some snacks while sitting outside a courtyard. It is believed Beckinsale was hanging out at her parents' home.

In the first clip, the "Underworld" star opens the door and shows the fox lounging on the doormat.

"You come for your tea?" she asked.

In the second clip, Beckinsale hands out treats to the fox who happily balances on its hind legs. In her Instagram story, the young pup is spotted taking a siesta on a cushioned bench.

Many of Beckinsale’s 5.4 million followers compared her to a "Disney princess."

"Did you find out what the fox says?" one user joked.

"Does this make you a Disney Princess now?" one asked.

"Looks like you’ve made a new buddy," another chimed.

"Clearly you now have a new life companion," one user shared. "Congratulations to you and lil Foxy."

One follower warned Beckinsale that the fox might become too comfortable around other people.

"Please take care, as this beautiful WILD animal may become too used to getting near people, thinking they have treats," wrote the user. "Not everyone is as lovely as you."

Beckinsale first introduced the fox on social media several weeks ago.

"My parents have a new friend – a foxy cub that wants to hang out," she captioned a series of photos. "I’m so jealous I’ve had to break out [my cat] Clive’s summer dungarees."

Nearly a year ago, Beckinsale stopped by "Live with Kelly and Ryan" and admitted that she loves dressing up her cats in costumes on Instagram.

"There's a couple of cats but one of them is more keen about dressing up than the other ones, so he's featured slightly more," said Beckinsale.

"That’s what happened to me in the pandemic," she joked. "That’s what took the toll."

However, Beckinsale developed a unique skill along the way.

"Dressing up the cat takes 12 seconds -that I can do on any busy day," she said at the time.