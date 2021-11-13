Kate Beckinsale shows off taut abs in tube top, patent leather pants

Kate Beckinsale showed off her taut abs Friday on Instagram.

The 48-year-old actress posed for her followers in a matching tube top and patent leather pants ensemble. Beckinsale accessorized with a coat and sky-high platform boots.

The "Serendipity" actress also added matching neon green earrings and a ribbon in her high ponytail.

"B--ch u get 2 and that’s it," Beckinsale captioned the set of photos.

Beckinsale recently spent time in the hospital this past September.

The actress took to Instagram to share an image of herself in a hospital bed at the time. The snap showed a close-up of her face with her arm dramatically draped over her forehead. On it, followers can see a hospital wristband as well as an IV.

"Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x," she captioned the image at the time without going into detail about why she was hospitalized.

The 48-year-old actress had been staying at the MGM Grand while filming for "Prisoner's Daughter," according to TMZ . Beckinsale was reportedly rushed to the hospital after her back gave out.

Beckinsale is most known for her roles in films such as "Serendipity," "Click," "Van Helsing," "Pearl Harbor" and "Underworld."

Lately, the actress has been in the news for her dating life. Beckinsale made headlines after entering a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson in 2019. She later was linked to musician Goody Grace in 2020.