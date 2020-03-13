Kate Beckinsale defends her Harvey Weinstein story after backlash

Kate Beckinsale is defending herself from online haters after revealing a shocking story about allegedly suffering sexually suggestive verbal abuse from convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

The 46-year-old actress shared a note on Instagram Wednesday following Weinstein's sentencing to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault charges. In it, she detailed a 2001 incident in which the now-disgraced movie mogul was furious that she chose to wear a white suit on the red carpet for a movie premiere rather than something sexier.

In her post, Beckinsale revealed that Weinstein was upset with her for wearing an all-white suit to the October 2001 premiere of “Serendipity.” At the time, she noted that she didn’t want to attend at all given the fact that the city was still reeling from the September 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center. All the same, Weinstein felt she should have dressed sexier for the premiere, reportedly saying, “if I want p---- on the red carpet, that’s what I get.”

The majority of the feedback she received from the note was positive. However, the “Underworld” actress decided to respond to a handful of the people reacting negatively to her post.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN ATTORNEY SUGGESTS DISGRACED MOVIE MOGUL WILL DIE IN PRISON: 'WON'T SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY'

In her story, Beckinsale explains that Weinstein’s verbal tirade came after he lured her to his home under the guise of a playdate with their kids. When the children were out of the room, he reportedly laid into her with language like “stupid,” “c---” and derogatorily telling her she looked like a “f---ing lesbian.”

When one user questioned why Beckinsale showed up to the playdate at all, the actress responded in the comments.

KATE BECKINSALE SLAMS SOCIAL MEDIA TROLLS JUDGING HER FOR HANGING OUT WITH MACHINE GUN KELLY

“He was my boss,” she wrote. “He had not so far been abusive nor had I seen any evidence on the one movie I did with him. He couched it as a play date for our kids. I had no idea it wasn’t that or that I had done anything that could be perceived as wrong.”

When another user commented in support of Beckinsale, the actress continued: “oh I know.i think she thinks I gaily took my child to a known rapists house. I had no idea what was coming partly because the element of shock and surprise is one of the things he got off on.”

One user demonstrated a lack of awareness of the #MeToo movement that’s been going on since news of Weinstein’s crimes broke in 2017, writing: “But one question. WHY HAVE YOU ALL BEEN SILENT ALL THIS TIME??? And as soon as he was sent to prison, you all started telling us the truth????”

Beckinsale simply responded, “That’s not when it started.”

“Why did america and all the actors and actresses who worked with him glorify him then?” another user asked.

“He was also very talented, could be funny, generous , creative. And then absolutely monstrous,” Beckinsale replied. “If all abusers were just awful all the time I think it would be far less confusing and less painful.Ted Bundy took a minute to catch because he was also other things, you know.”

When one user chastized the actress for not speaking up and exposing Weinstein immediately after the incident, Beckinsale shot back with some jabs of her own.

“You truly don’t understand any of the dynamics or anything about this,” she said. “I’ve tried quite hard to explain In the comments but your hatred of women is showing and it’s ugly and you are part of the problem.”

KATE BECKINSALE SAYS SHE WAS ASKED TO LOSE WEIGHT FOR 'PEARL HARBOR' ROLE

Despite Beckinsale noting in her original post that she left with her child as soon as possible, someone in the comments asked the actress why she didn’t get out of there.

“I did,” she replied. “It still happened.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another commenter even asked why Beckinsale was going out of her way to explain herself to people who were clearly just hating on her.

“I’d love to make one of them understand,” the actress wrote.