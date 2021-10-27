Kat Von D ditches swanky LA tattoo shop for small town Indiana: 'Goodbye California'

Celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D announced she is officially leaving Los Angeles for rural Indiana, and will close her famous LA tattoo shop in the process.

"As some of you know, we recently purchased a beautiful home on a bit of land in rural Indiana, and the more time we spend out there we realize we feel more at home there than we do here in LA," Von D, whose real name is Katherine Von Drachenberg, wrote on Instagram Monday . The post was accompanied by a photo of her with the words "Goodbye California."

Von D operated High Voltage, her swanky West Hollywood tattoo parlor, for the last 14 years, which was also the setting for TLC reality show "LA Ink."

Now, she plans to open a new shop in Indiana and close High Voltage.

"After much thought, we have decided we will permanently be moving to Indiana at the end of this year. We plan on selling our beautiful home here, and I will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there," she continued on Instagram.

"I didn’t think it would make sense to keep it open if I wasn’t present, and aside from coming back to work on music with my band, we don’t plan on returning to LA very often."

Von D bought the historical Benjamin Schenk Mansion in Vevay, Indiana, last year, citing California’s "terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach, ridiculous taxing, amongst so many more corruption" in an Instagram post on the purchase.

Vevay is located just over 100 miles southeast of Indianapolis, and sits along the Ohio River.

Von D is far from alone in making such a move. Tesla’s Elon Musk called it quits on California last year, while popular podcast host Joe Rogan did the same in favor of Texas.

This year, California reported its first yearly population decrease for the first time in the state’s history. All in, California’s population fell by more than 182,000 in 2020. Many have cited the state’s high taxes, and how it’s not affordable for families.

"The numbers don’t lie. People are leaving our state because it’s not affordable to live here. One party rule has made it almost impossible to raise a family," tweeted Kevin Faulconer, the former mayor of San Diego, in May.