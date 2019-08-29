Kacey Musgraves encourages business for local photo shop in California: 'They're the backbone of this country'

Country star Kacey Musgraves is on a mission to help a California photographer whose business took a hit during the digital age.

Musgraves, 31, stopped by Tom's One Hour Photo & Lab at 4158 Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles with her sister on Wednesday and took to Twitter to share her experience.

"Got my portrait made at this AMAZING little place" in Koreatown, she started.

The six-time Grammy award winner posted nostalgia-inducing photos from the shop, which she said opened in 1991. "It’s cash only & has no internet. [Tom] said business has gotten so slow since the digital wave," she wrote, adding they made him an Instagram account to help advertise the shop.

Customers get to choose their own backdrop at the "charming little small business" and, Musgraves explained, can get film developed or a portrait or passport photo taken. She said the owner shot her photos on a digital camera, but "he could shoot on film if asked."

The newly created Instagram account for Tom – described as a "sweet, hard-working person" – features photos of Musgraves' visit to the "rad" and "very nostalgic" business. The "Rainbow" singer said Tom might not even know they created the social media account for him, but hopes it helps publicize his business.

"It’s one of those rare mom-&-pop gems that has lasted thru trends coming and going and weirdly has come back around again without even realizing it," Musgraves said online. "We have to save dying businesses like this. They’re the backbone of this country."

Musgraves and her sister quickly boosted Tom's One Hour Photo & Lab's digital profile. Since its creation, the business' Instagram account has garnered nearly 20,000 followers — and the singer said Tom told her he had received many calls for appointments. "He sounded very happy," she said.

"Stop by, tell all your friends, and don’t forget to tag," Musgraves requested. "Let’s keep this charming business afloat!”