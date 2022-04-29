Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles judge throws out defamation portion of Blac Chyna's lawsuit against Kim Kardashian

The case against Kim Kardashian for interference with a contract remains active

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A judge in Los Angeles has thrown out a portion of former reality TV star Blac Chyna's lawsuit against Kim Kardashian. 

Judge Gregory Alarcon ruled Friday that Chyna's attorney didn't prove that Kardashian's actions were defamatory against the former reality TV star.

While the defamation portion of the lawsuit was tossed, Chyna's case that Kardashian interfered with a contract is still active.

    Kim Kardashian appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

    Blac Chyna arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The lawsuit by Chyna alleges that Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner made false claims to television producers and executives that she had violently attacked Rob Kardashian, who was previously her fiancé, in an attempt to get the reality show "Rob & Chyna" canceled.

Lynne Ciani, Chyna's attorney, argued that the women had no reason to believe that Rob Kardashian was attacked, since there was no evidence from the time showing significant injuries to him.

"He didn’t have a mark on him," Ciani said. "There was no call to the police, no trip to the hospital, not even a Band-Aid."

David G. Rhodes, the attorney for Kardashian, said that the women reasonably believed accounts of the attack, citing witness testimony from Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, who allegedly broke up the attack.

Kris Jenner, left, and Corey Gamble appear at the Tom Ford show during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles

Kris Jenner, left, and Corey Gamble appear at the Tom Ford show during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

"Do you remember how Rob looked on the stand yesterday? His pain was real," Rhodes said. "This is a real family. Yeah, they’re famous, but they’re real people. He got really badly hurt here."

Chyna's attorney presented examples of statements made from Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner to the show's producers and the E! Network about the allegation of abuse.

Television personalities Kris Jenner, from left, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian attend the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2015 Upfront at The Javits Center on Thursday, May 14, 2015, in New York. 

Television personalities Kris Jenner, from left, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian attend the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2015 Upfront at The Javits Center on Thursday, May 14, 2015, in New York.  (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

    In this courtroom artist sketch, Khloe Kardashian, from left, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner sit in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Bill Robles via AP, File)

    In this courtroom artist sketch, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon sits in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 (Bill Robles via AP, File)

    In this courtroom artist sketch, former reality television star Blac Chyna sits in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.  (Bill Robles via AP, File)

    In this courtroom artist sketch, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon sits in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Bill Robles via AP, File)

Nine of the 12 jurors have to agree on whether Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner either knowingly lied about Chyna's abuse towards Rob Kardashian, or spreading information about it with reckless disregard for the truth. The jurors will also have to decide on if the four people interfered in Chyna’s contract with the E! network in a manner that is illegal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

