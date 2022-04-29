Los Angeles judge throws out defamation portion of Blac Chyna's lawsuit against Kim Kardashian

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A judge in Los Angeles has thrown out a portion of former reality TV star Blac Chyna's lawsuit against Kim Kardashian.

Judge Gregory Alarcon ruled Friday that Chyna's attorney didn't prove that Kardashian's actions were defamatory against the former reality TV star.

While the defamation portion of the lawsuit was tossed, Chyna's case that Kardashian interfered with a contract is still active.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The lawsuit by Chyna alleges that Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner made false claims to television producers and executives that she had violently attacked Rob Kardashian, who was previously her fiancé, in an attempt to get the reality show "Rob & Chyna" canceled.

Lynne Ciani, Chyna's attorney, argued that the women had no reason to believe that Rob Kardashian was attacked, since there was no evidence from the time showing significant injuries to him.

"He didn’t have a mark on him," Ciani said. "There was no call to the police, no trip to the hospital, not even a Band-Aid."

JAMES CORDEN EXITING ‘THE LATE SHOW’ IN 2023

David G. Rhodes, the attorney for Kardashian, said that the women reasonably believed accounts of the attack, citing witness testimony from Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, who allegedly broke up the attack.

"Do you remember how Rob looked on the stand yesterday? His pain was real," Rhodes said. "This is a real family. Yeah, they’re famous, but they’re real people. He got really badly hurt here."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chyna's attorney presented examples of statements made from Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner to the show's producers and the E! Network about the allegation of abuse.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nine of the 12 jurors have to agree on whether Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner either knowingly lied about Chyna's abuse towards Rob Kardashian, or spreading information about it with reckless disregard for the truth. The jurors will also have to decide on if the four people interfered in Chyna’s contract with the E! network in a manner that is illegal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.