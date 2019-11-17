Kanye West performs free 'Sunday Service Experience' concert at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church

Kanye West took his talents to Pastor Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch Sunday, performing his “Sunday Service Experience,” a faith-filled concert featuring a choir.

The evening at Lakewood Church started with the choir performing and Osteen speaking of his journey in life as a minister. Then, Kanye took the stage.

“He saved a wretch like me,” West sang off-key with his choir from the song, “Selah,” from his latest album.

He then rapped, reading his lyrics off a smartphone he held in his hand.

West has been vocal in recent months about his conversion to Christianity and how God has been guiding him. Sunday's concert was open to fans of all faiths.

Tickets for the free concert were distributed through Ticketmaster and sold out within minutes Saturday, though some people were known to be reselling them for hundreds of dollars.

Earlier in the evening, the choir sang medleys of pop and Christian songs. Then, speaking to the crowd, Osteen opened up about the sudden death of his father, the church's founding pastor, in 1999.

He said his darkest days launched his brightest time in life. “You got to keep moving forward.”

Osteen added: “You are anointed at being you. … Walk in your own shoes.”

Adam Tyson, senior pastor of Placerita Bible Church, 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, led a prayer as well. Tyson has been leading West in a Bible study for the past few months.

West also announced on Twitter he will present an opera called “Nebuchadnezzar” at the Hollywood Bowl next Sunday. West shared a golden invitation to the event about the ancient Babylonian king.

Earlier Sunday, West said his recent spiritual awakening has made him realize he’s no longer in the service of fame and money but “in service to God.”

Lakewood Church, where more than 43,000 people have attended services each week, has become the largest church in the U.S. It's held services at the former Compaq Center, which was once the home of the NBA's Houston Rockets. Osteen’s weekly television program has been viewed by more than 13 million households in the U.S. and millions more in more than 100 nations around the world.

West has been traveling around the U.S. holding his “Sunday Service” concerts since January, including at the Coachella festival, an outdoor shopping center in Salt Lake City and at an Atlanta-area megachurch.

On Friday, he and his choir performed for inmates at the Harris County Jail in Houston.

Last month, West released "Jesus Is King," a Gospel-themed album that’s been described as Christian rap.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.