Joe Rogan's podcast debuts on Spotify with controversial episodes missing

Joe Rogan's podcast has made its Spotify debut -- mostly.

The comedian serves as host of "The Joe Rogan Experience," which became available to Spotify subscribers on Tuesday, sans a handful of episodes featuring controversial guests.

Among the episodes cut are conversations featuring Alex Jones, David Seaman, Owen Benjamin, Stefan Molyneux, Milo Yiannopoulos, Gavin McInnes, Charles C. Johnson and Sargon of Akkad, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Also missing from the catalog are episodes with appearances from Hollywood figures such as disgraced comedian Chris D'Elia, Joey Diaz -- who was accused of making sexually inappropriate jokes on the show -- and Tommy Chong.

Representatives for Rogan and Spotify did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

When it was announced that the podcast would hit the streamer earlier this year, Rogan, 53, promised that the "entire JRE library will be available on Spotify," per the outlet.

Blogger Mikhaila Peterson, the daughter of controversial professor and public speaker Jordan Peterson, also confirmed that the episode in which she appeared is not available on Spotify on a tweet on Tuesday.

"Okay. Getting demonetized from @youtube is one thing. At least they didn’t shut down my channel. However this is COMPLETELY different," she said. "@spotify is NOT uploading select @joerogan episodes including my episode."

The internet personality called the move "absolutely ridiculous" in a follow-up tweet, and later said she wasn't sure whether her episode being removed was an actor of censorship, a mistake, or a choice made by Rogan himself.

EW reports that Spotify spent over $100 million on the deal to secure the podcast, and while all episodes are available on other streaming platforms, the comedian's show will move toward exclusivity on Spotify as the year goes on.

“They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now,” Rogan previously said of the move to Spotify. “It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show. It will be the exact same show. We’re going to be working with the same crew doing the exact same show."