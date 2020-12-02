Kaley Cuoco addresses Margot Robbie feud rumors

Kaley Cuoco is clearing the air.

During a conversation with comedian David Spade for Interview Magazine, the "Big Bang Theory" alum mentioned how when the film "Birds of Prey" came out earlier this year, which stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, rumors swirled that the two actresses were feuding.

Cuoco also portrays the iconic comic book character in an adult animated series for DC Comics’ streaming service. In addition, she executive produces the show, which was released last year, by way of her Yes, Norman Productions company.

Now, while discussing her work on the project with Spade, the 35-year-old actress is setting the record straight, noting that she's "never even met" Robbie, 30, who also starred as Quinn in 2016's "Suicide Squad."

‘BIG BANG’ ALUM KALEY CUOCO TALKS ‘THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT’ DRAMA, ‘RAUNCHY’ HARLEY QUINN ROLE: ‘IT’S ENJOYABLE’

"I love her," added Cuoco, before mentioning there was also a story about how the two ladies wouldn't show up at Comic-Con together and even "refused to be on the same stage."

"Neither of us was even at Comic-Con, okay?" Cuoco quipped to Spade.

'BIRDS OF PREY' STAR MARGOT ROBBIE ON WHAT MAKES HARLEY QUINN UNIQUE

Spade, who has met Robbie, noted that he believes that the pair would actually get along.

"She seems like a very light person, very fun, easy to deal with, and sort of treats showbiz like fun," explained Spade, 56.

"And that’s very rare," Cuoco chimed in before Spade complimented her, stating that's what Cuoco does as well.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"You’re good at that," he said.

Cuoco also reflected on getting the phone call asking her to play Harley Quinn. "I was like, 'That could be kind of a fun side gig,'" she remembered thinking. "But this thing has become huge. People love it. We’re going into our third season."

Beyond the comic book world, Cuoco is now headlining the new HBO Max series, "The Flight Attendant."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the dark drama, which is based on the 2018 novel by Chris Bohjalian, Cuoco plays Cassie Bowden, a heavy-drinking flight attendant who finds herself waking up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed with a dead man and no bearings about what happened.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report