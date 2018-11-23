Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook try to help rescue a baby seal on Thanksgiving

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
close
Kaley Cuoco tries to save a baby seal on ThanksgivingVideo

Kaley Cuoco tries to save a baby seal on Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, 'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco found a baby seal in distress at her California beach home. She called an animal rescue hotline in an attempt to rescue it.

Kaley Cuoco revealed that she and husband, Karl Cook, spent part of their Thanksgiving trying to rescue a baby seal.

"So here’s what I’m grateful for ... at my in-laws beautiful beach house, Karl and I came across a baby seal who was obviously lost and in pain," the "Big Bang Theory" star wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

She continued: "I called the 24 hour @cimwi___ (marine and wildlife hotline) and asked if someone could come help him. They promised me a volunteer but I was unsure it would happen since it’s Thanksgiving!"

Sure enough, several hours later, the 32-year-old actress saw volunteers gathered around the animal.

"They all showed up to help!! 😭 my heart is full and I’m thankful these gracious people left their thanksgiving plans to help an animal in need," she gushed. "Doesn’t get better than that ♥️ 🌊 🎥 @bricuoco."

In the video, several people are seen hanging out near a baby seal lying on rocks.

In a follow-up post, Cuoco shared another look at how she spent the holiday, with a photo of her family walking along the beach.

"Happy Thanksgiving. I have so much to be grateful for it’s overwhelming... my family, new family, new husband, fabulous friends, incredible job, all my 4 legged children... this life !" she captioned the picture.