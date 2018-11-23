Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook try to help rescue a baby seal on Thanksgiving

Kaley Cuoco revealed that she and husband, Karl Cook, spent part of their Thanksgiving trying to rescue a baby seal.

"So here’s what I’m grateful for ... at my in-laws beautiful beach house, Karl and I came across a baby seal who was obviously lost and in pain," the "Big Bang Theory" star wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

She continued: "I called the 24 hour @cimwi___ (marine and wildlife hotline) and asked if someone could come help him. They promised me a volunteer but I was unsure it would happen since it’s Thanksgiving!"

Sure enough, several hours later, the 32-year-old actress saw volunteers gathered around the animal.

"They all showed up to help!! 😭 my heart is full and I’m thankful these gracious people left their thanksgiving plans to help an animal in need," she gushed. "Doesn’t get better than that ♥️ 🌊 🎥 @bricuoco."

In the video, several people are seen hanging out near a baby seal lying on rocks.

In a follow-up post, Cuoco shared another look at how she spent the holiday, with a photo of her family walking along the beach.

"Happy Thanksgiving. I have so much to be grateful for it’s overwhelming... my family, new family, new husband, fabulous friends, incredible job, all my 4 legged children... this life !" she captioned the picture.