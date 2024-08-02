Expand / Collapse search
In Court

Justin Timberlake pleads not guilty to DWI charge, judge suspends license in NY

The *NSYNC star, who was arrested for DWI on June 18 after failing to stop at a stop sign, appeared in court virtually on Friday

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Justin Timberlake driving in the Hamptons shortly before arrest Video

Justin Timberlake driving in the Hamptons shortly before arrest

Video shows Justin Timberlake driving his BMW SUV on Main Street shortly before being pulled over and arrested for a DWI. (Credit: Hamptons.Com via Storyful)

During Justin Timberlake's virtual court appearance in Sag Harbor, NY, on Friday, the pop star pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving drunk in June, Fox News Digital confirms. 

Justice Carl Irace also officially suspended Timberlake’s driver's license and permission to drive in New York. 

The next court hearing is a lawyer conference scheduled for Friday, August 9. 

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE BREAKS SILENCE ON DWI ARREST AT CHICAGO CONCERT

Justin Timberlake attends a virtual court appearance in Sag Harbor, New York

Justin Timberlake attended a virtual court appearance in Sag Harbor, New York on Friday, August 2, 2024. (Pool )

Justin Timberlake attends a virtual court appearance in Sag Harbor, New York

Timberlake's driving privileges in NY were taken away.  (Pool )

Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor on Long Island, New York, around 12:15 a.m. on June 18. He failed to stop at a stop sign and was unable to stay in the right lane before he was pulled over, then "performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital

Justin Timberlake purses his lips on stage while performing split Justin Timberlake mugshot

Justin Timberlake was arrested on June 18th for drunk driving. (Getty Images/Sag Harbor Police Department)

He had "bloodshot and glossy eyes," was "unable to divide his attention" and had a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage ... emanating from his breath." He was "unsteady afoot" and exhibited "slow speech," the arresting officer wrote.

The "SexyBack" singer told the arresting officer he had had one martini at The American Hotel and was following some friends home. He was taken to a police station in East Hampton, where he refused a breathalyzer test.

Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, along with citations for failure to keep right and failure to stop at a stop sign, the district attorney's office confirmed to Fox News at the time. 

Last week, Burke claimed the singer was "not intoxicated" and "should not have been arrested for DWI."

Justin Timberlake arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Candy"

Justin Timberlake's lawyer claimed that police made "significant errors" pertaining to his arrest. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

After appearing at a court hearing on July 26, Burke said the police had made "significant errors" during their investigation on the evening of June 18.

"The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested for DWI," Burke said in a statement to Fox News Digital that day. "The police made a number of very significant errors in this case. In court today, you heard the district attorney try to fix one of those errors. But that’s just one, and there are many others. Sometimes the police make mistakes, and this is just one of those instances."

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE'S RESPONSIBLE DRINKING COMMERCIAL WITH *NSYNC RESURFACES AFTER DWI ARREST

Burke emphasized that Timberlake "respects law enforcement" and fully understands the "important work" they do on a daily basis. 

"The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested for DWI."

— Ed Burke, Timberlake's attorney

"He cooperated with the police officers at all times and treated them with the respect they deserve," Burke said in his statement. "He also respects the entire judicial process, including the District Attorney and Judge who were in court today."

Justin Timberlake holding his arm out on stage

The *NSYNC star failed to stop at a stop sign.  (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

"But the fact remains, he was not intoxicated, and they made an error in arresting him for it," he concluded. "We are confident that this charge will be dismissed."

The week of his arrest, Timberlake thanked his fans for their unwavering support. 

After briefly admitting, "It’s been a tough week" at his June 21 concert in Chicago, Timberlake expanded on his gratitude, without directly mentioning his arrest.

"This [tour] is just something that keeps watching over me, more so on this tour than any other," the singer said, according to People. "And that's that mostly all of us here in this room tonight, in this arena tonight, have grown up together. So many of you come up to me and say, 'I grew up with you, man.'" 

Justin Timberlake in a tuxedo at the Vanity Fair party

A lawyer for Timberlake said he was "not intoxicated" at the time of his arrest.  (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

"... I want each and every one of you to know I've grown up with you," he continued. "You have been such a big and beautiful part of my life, and sometimes I can't find the words to show my gratitude that you guys just keep riding with me and riding with me."

He also noted, according to the outlet, that whether someone was a fan from his *NSYNC days or his solo work, he appreciated their support, thanking them for being "here right now." He added, "I just wanna say you guys keep loving me and coming back and spending and sharing this experience with me."

Justin Timberlake arrives at the premiere of "Trolls Band Together"

Justin Timberlake arrives at the premiere of "Trolls Band Together" on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.  (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

"And from the bottom of my heart, I want you to know that until I'm somewhere off this earth, I will never forget each and every one of you," Timberlake said. "You made my life so special. And tonight in Chicago, you have made us feel loved."

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton and Larry Fink contributed to this report.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

