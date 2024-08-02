Justin Timberlake pleads not guilty to DWI charge, judge suspends license in NY

During Justin Timberlake's virtual court appearance in Sag Harbor, NY, on Friday, the pop star pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving drunk in June, Fox News Digital confirms.

Justice Carl Irace also officially suspended Timberlake’s driver's license and permission to drive in New York.

The next court hearing is a lawyer conference scheduled for Friday, August 9.

Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor on Long Island, New York, around 12:15 a.m. on June 18. He failed to stop at a stop sign and was unable to stay in the right lane before he was pulled over, then "performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital .

He had " bloodshot and glossy eyes ," was "unable to divide his attention" and had a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage ... emanating from his breath." He was "unsteady afoot" and exhibited "slow speech," the arresting officer wrote.

The "SexyBack" singer told the arresting officer he had had one martini at The American Hotel and was following some friends home. He was taken to a police station in East Hampton, where he refused a breathalyzer test.

Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, along with citations for failure to keep right and failure to stop at a stop sign, the district attorney's office confirmed to Fox News at the time.

Last week, Burke claimed the singer was "not intoxicated" and "should not have been arrested for DWI."

After appearing at a court hearing on July 26, Burke said the police had made "significant errors" during their investigation on the evening of June 18 .

"The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested for DWI," Burke said in a statement to Fox News Digital that day. "The police made a number of very significant errors in this case. In court today, you heard the district attorney try to fix one of those errors. But that’s just one, and there are many others. Sometimes the police make mistakes, and this is just one of those instances."

Burke emphasized that Timberlake "respects law enforcement" and fully understands the "important work" they do on a daily basis.

"He cooperated with the police officers at all times and treated them with the respect they deserve," Burke said in his statement. "He also respects the entire judicial process, including the District Attorney and Judge who were in court today."

"But the fact remains, he was not intoxicated, and they made an error in arresting him for it," he concluded. "We are confident that this charge will be dismissed."

The week of his arrest, Timberlake thanked his fans for their unwavering support.

After briefly admitting, "It’s been a tough week" at his June 21 concert in Chicago, Timberlake expanded on his gratitude, without directly mentioning his arrest.

"This [tour] is just something that keeps watching over me, more so on this tour than any other," the singer said, according to People. "And that's that mostly all of us here in this room tonight, in this arena tonight, have grown up together. So many of you come up to me and say, 'I grew up with you, man.'"

"... I want each and every one of you to know I've grown up with you," he continued. "You have been such a big and beautiful part of my life, and sometimes I can't find the words to show my gratitude that you guys just keep riding with me and riding with me."

He also noted, according to the outlet, that whether someone was a fan from his *NSYNC days or his solo work, he appreciated their support, thanking them for being "here right now." He added, "I just wanna say you guys keep loving me and coming back and spending and sharing this experience with me."

"And from the bottom of my heart, I want you to know that until I'm somewhere off this earth, I will never forget each and every one of you," Timberlake said. "You made my life so special. And tonight in Chicago, you have made us feel loved."

