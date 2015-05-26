Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcome baby boy named Silas

The Timberbaby is here — a bouncing baby boy named Silas Randall Timberlake. The arrival of the long-awaited, long social media-heralded offspring of pop star Justin Timberlake and model Jessica Biel was confirmed to People magazine on Saturday.

Mother and baby are doing well, and the father is “ecstatic,” the reps told the magazine. Silas is the middle name of Timberlake’s maternal grandfather, Bill Bomar, who died in 2012.

“Silas” also happens to be derived from the Greek name for “forest” or “woods,” handily enough for a kid named Timberlake.

“Randall” is dad’s own middle name, the magazine reported.

The child’s prenatal days have already been well-documented on Twitter and Instagram, starting in January with Timberlake’s posting of a 34th-birthday photo of himself kissing Biel’s baby bump.

“This year, I’m getting the GREATEST GIFT EVER,” he captioned the photo. “CAN’T WAIT.”

As he received an innovator award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 29, he made mention of his own pre-fatherhood preparations: “Daddy’s heading home right now to innovate by learning how to change a poopy diaper and get my swaddle on!”

