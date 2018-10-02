Justin Theroux steps out with 'BlacKkKlansman' actress Laura Harrier

Justin Theroux has been spotted out and about with "BlacKkKlansman" actress Laura Harrier shortly after opening up about his split from ex-wife Jennifer Aniston in The New York Times.

On Monday, the 47-year-old actor was snapped strolling through the streets of Paris with Harrier. The pair hid their faces behind thin-rimmed sunglasses. Harrier, 28, made a statement in a bright red jacket and pants ensemble and Theroux stayed subdued in black pants and combat boots.

But this isn't the first time the two have been spotted gallivanting around France together.

In May, Aniston's ex was spotted hanging out with Harrier on a yacht at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, prior to the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2019 show. The "Spider-Man: Homecoming" actress and Theroux both serve as brand ambassadors for Vuitton. They were joined by fellow brand ambassadors Emma Stone and Sienna Miller on their French Riviera vacation.

At the time, a source revealed to E! News that Theroux has just dating "casually."

"Justin is hanging out and having the time of his life. He's casually dating, but it's nothing more," the insider told E! News. "He's in a great place and very happy. He's enjoying being social and meeting people from all walks of life. He is excited about doing new things and traveling. He's looking forward to a great summer of fun and just seeing where it leads."

Last week, Theroux shared details about this split from Aniston for the first time since the former couple announced their breakup in February.

“The good news is that it was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” he told the Times. “In a weird way, just sort of navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part.”

Similar to Aniston's feelings about the split, Theroux said that their breakup didn't leave him devastated.

“Neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other," he clarified. "It’s more like, it’s amicable. It’s boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be.”

He continued, “It was heartbreaking only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day-to-day. But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of.

When Theroux was asked about his post-split dating life, the actor asked, “Is this the part where I coyly raise an eyebrow and not answer the question?”