Justin Long, brother say they can't get coronavirus test after displaying symptoms

Justin Long and his brother, Christian, both think they have contracted coronavirus but say that even though they are experiencing symptoms, they cannot get tested.

The siblings revealed the news on the actor’s podcast, Life Is Short with Justin Long, on Tuesday and described their struggle. Christian, 39, said that he believes he caught COVID-19 from his girlfriend, Maggie, who returned from a trip and started not to feel well.

“Sadly, Christian’s girlfriend Maggie came back from her work trip and a couple of days later she was very ill. She had classic corona symptoms. She had a fever, dry cough, all the things that they’re saying people have with COVID," Justin, 41, said.

“She’s on day 12 of it now and thankfully in the last 24 hours or so, she’s had no fever and seems to be doing a lot better," Christian added. “The weird thing is, the day after she came down with symptoms, a couple of weeks ago, Justin and I came down with very mild versions of the exact same symptoms."

Justin explained that his symptoms included “achiness, some nausea, headaches and then the tightness in the chests."

“But then the strangest thing happened, which we then read was typical of this disease, is that it hasn’t happened to me, but Maggie and Christian lost their sense of taste and smell,” the actor added.

But Christian revealed that their cases were not considered high risk, so they weren't able to get a test performed --“But unfortunately, we can’t get the tests because we’re not considered a high enough risk.”

Justin added: “As many of you know, you have to be in a high-risk group, which is older people and people with compromised immune systems, or it has to be severe enough in your system."

The brothers confirmed they are in self-quarantine and aren't interacting with their parents.

Worldwide, about 900,000 people have been infected and over 44,000 have died, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, though the real figures are believed to be much higher because of testing shortages, differences in counting the dead and large numbers of mild cases that have gone unreported.

The U.S. recorded over 190,000 infections and more than 4,100 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.