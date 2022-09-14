Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber celebrate 4-year wedding anniversary: 'love of my life'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are celebrating a special milestone.

The couple marked their fourth wedding anniversary Tuesday, as they both took to Instagram to dedicate their heartfelt posts to one another.

"Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way," Justin captioned his social media post.

The "Yummy" singer shared a black-and-white selfie of him and Hailey cozying up next to each other with their dog featured in the photo. The couple is all smiles as the two showed off their tattoos and Hailey flaunted her large diamond ring.

HAILEY BIEBER TALKS BABIES WITH JUSTIN BIEBER, EVOLVING MARRIAGE AMID HEALTH STRUGGLES

The 25-year-old model also shared a series of sentimental photos of the star couple.

"4 years married to you. The most beautiful human I've ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you," Hailey captioned the Instagram post with a heart and champagne cheering emoji.

In the first sweet photo, Justin and Hailey are kissing on their wedding day, as the model stunned in her off-the-shoulder lace mermaid-style gown with a large veil that reads "Till Death Do Us Part." The 28-year-old singer is holding his wife passionately in a black tux.

Bieber and Baldwin secretly tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse just two months after getting engaged in June 2018.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

More than a year later, the pair got married in a larger, traditional ceremony on Sept. 30, 2019, at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, South Carolina -- with star-studded guests in attendance, such as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith and more.

Since tying the knot, Justin and Hailey have been open about their struggles as a couple.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There was a lot of forgiveness that you needed to have towards me," he said in a Facebook Watch series. "And vice versa. We both had made mistakes and I think when we understand how much God's forgiven us and given us grace, it gives us the ability to give each other grace."