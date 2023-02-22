Julie and Todd Chrisley’s daughter Savannah shares plans for potential new show

Savannah Chrisley is looking at her life moving forward after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, have started serving their prison sentences.

On the latest episode of her "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," she was joined by her grandma, Nanny Faye (Todd’s mother) and niece Chloe Chrisley. During the episode they joked about doing a reality show led by Faye, and Chrisley said, "Well, you do know, we're talking to a few production companies about doing another show."

According to Savannah, "there are tons of production companies" that "have reached out and networks that want to do a show."

Nanny Faye added, "We'll say, 'Well look at these Bounce Back Chrisleys.'"

The Chrisley family rose to fame on their USA Network reality show "Chrisley Knows Best."

Parents Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars for financial crimes, with Todd receiving 12 years and Julie seven years, and each were also given 16 months probation.

The final episodes of "Chrisley Knows Best," which were filmed before the federal crimes trial began, will air this year. The spin-off series, "Growing Up Chrisley," featuring Savannah and her brother Chase, was reportedly canceled.

Despite the cancelations, Savannah remains hopeful.

"At the end of the day, we're not going to allow this to stop us from moving forward," she said.

She also shared that the family felt constrained by the show at times.

"I feel like obviously our show, it was a reality show, but there was a lot of things we didn’t have say in," the 25-year-old said. "It became more of a comedy than it was reality."

If a new reality show goes through, Savannah said they would be more themselves and be honest about their situation.

"We're going to touch on where we're at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we're coping with it, how we get through it," she said. "Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there's a level of humor to it as well."

The reality stars have custody of Todd’s 10-year-old granddaughter Chloe and Savannah's younger brother, Grayson, 16.

