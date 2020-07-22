Expand / Collapse search
Julianne Hough comments on Brooks Laich’s 'thirst trap' pic amid reports they want each other back

The two married in 2017 and announced their separation in May

By Nate Day | Fox News
It seems that Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's story might not be over just yet.

On Wednesday, Laich, 37, shared a new "thirst trap" photo -- a picture meant to show off one's physique -- on Instagram, featuring himself wearing nothing but an apron while flipping a pancake in a body of water.

"Get your ‘cakes hot off the griddle! Thirst trap round 2!" read the post's caption. "The first one was so damn fun that I had to do [a] sequel!"

JULIANNE HOUGH FEELING 'SUPER UPSET' AMID DIVORCE FROM BROOKS LAICH: REPORT

In the photo, a sliver of the former hockey pro's backside can be seen, and in reference, he wrote, "Also, when you see it you’ll know... #happyhumpday."

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich announced their separation in May after nearly three years of marriage. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Hough, 32, left a sweet comment on the pic.

"That booty though," she said, adding a laughing emoji.

The message comes amid reports that the two, who announced their separation in May, both have reconciliation on the brain.

JULIANNE HOUGH'S EX BROOKS LAICH 'DID NOT WANT A DIVORCE' BUT FELT 'PUSHED TOWARD IT': REPORT

“They are both a bit anxious and in the past have gone back and forth in terms of their relationship, so things are always up in the air with them,” an insider told Us Weekly recently.

The source added: “But they are not back together even though Julianne fully does want him back.”

Several months after announcing their split, reports are claiming that Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich may reconcile. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It's not just Hough that's considering patching things up, however, but her former beau, as well.

Laich is "definitely still open to getting back together with Julianne," another source told People magazine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If that were an option, he would be all in," they said. "Her friends and family love him, and everyone is pulling for him. He's a great guy, and they would love to see Julianne give things another chance."

Reps for Hough and Laich did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment

