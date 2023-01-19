Julian Sands' search continues, 'air crew' deployed to find actor missing in California mountains

Authorities on Thursday continued their search for actor Julian Sands in the San Gabriel Mountains near Los Angeles almost one week after he was reported missing.

Sands, 65, along with another hiker, was reported missing Friday around 7:30 p.m. in the Mount Baldy area.

"Yes, an air crew has been up this morning," San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Mara Rodriguez told Fox News Digital.

"No new information or signs of Mr. Sands were located."

Ground crews searched for Sands on Saturday near the Baldy Bowl, but they were forced to call off the search due to avalanche risk and worsening weather conditions.

"However, we did continue efforts by helicopter and by drone as the weather permitted," authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves and when it is safe for the conditions of our ground crew."

They added, "We recommend that other hikers do not go into that area as even experienced hikers are having a hard time."

Forest services and the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department are working together on search efforts.

Sands is known for his roles in "The Killing Fields," "A Room With A View," "Leaving Las Vegas" and "Warlock."

He has also appeared in "Ocean's 13," "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," "Arachnophobia," "Boxing Helena" and "Medallion."

