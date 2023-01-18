Actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker in California

British actor Julian Sands has gone missing while hiking near Mt. Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

The 65-year-old, who is known for his roles in "The Killing Fields," "A Room With A View" and "Warlock," was reported missing on Friday in the Baldy Bowl area around 7:30 p.m., a representative for the San Bernardino Country Sheriff's Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The spokesman said that ground crews conducting a search for Sands were called off on Saturday evening due to avalanche risk and the weather conditions in the area.

"However, we did continue efforts by helicopter and by drone as the weather permitted," the representative said. "We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves and when it is safe for the conditions of our ground crew."

He added, "We recommend that other hikers do not go into that area as even experienced hikers are having a hard time." The representative noted that forest services were responsible for the area but the San Bernardino office was working in conjunction with them on the search.

A representative for Sands did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sands was born in West Yorkshire, England, but currently resides in North Hollywood, California, per authorities. He has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows, including "Ocean's 13," "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," "Arachnophobia," "Boxing Helena," "Medallion" and "Leaving Las Vegas."

His television credits include roles in "Smallville," "Dexter," "Gotham," "Banshee" and "What/If."

Due to a series of recent winter storms, authorities have warned that conditions in the Mt. Baldy area are extremely dangerous.

The San Bernadino Sheriff's office said that they have conducted 14 search and rescue operations in the past month and two hikers were fatally injured in falls, per KTLA.