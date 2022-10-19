Julia Roberts supports George Clooney being named sexiest man alive for a third time

Julia Roberts shared her support for George Clooney's chances of being named "Sexiest Man Alive" for a third time.

"Yes! Third time's a charm," Roberts told People magazine.

The "Up in the Air" star was named People magzine's "Sexiest Man Alive" in 1997 at the age of 36 and 2006 – when he was 45.

"I need it a little more specific," Clooney added before suggesting, "Sexiest Batman Alive."

"Sexiest Man, once a Batman," Roberts noted.

"Sexiest Man, once a Batman, over 60," the actor quipped.

"… who still has all his own teeth," Roberts finally added.

The pair have been promoting their upcoming film "Ticket to Paradise." The film features Roberts and Clooney as two long-divorced parents who come together in order to stop their daughter from impulsively marrying a man she just met.

The power duo have been friends for two decades, but dating never crossed either of their minds.

"To not date each other?" Roberts responded when asked if the friends had a "no dating policy." "I don’t think we need to state it."

"It just seemed the right thing to do," she added.

Clooney claimed the two had become "fast friends" and noted dating was not "ever really a thing" between him and Roberts.

"Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship, and we were fast friends right away," Clooney said. "It’s been nothing but fun for us. I don’t think it was ever really a thing."

Roberts recently explained why she has not filmed a rom-com in years.

"People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one," Roberts told the outlet. "If I had read something that I thought was that ‘Notting Hill’ level of writing or ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn’t exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed."

"But even with that, I thought, ‘Well, disaster, because this only works if it’s George Clooney,’" she continued. "Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went."

"Ticket to Paradise" premieres in theaters on Oct. 21 and will later stream on Peacock.

