Julia Roberts explains what kissing George Clooney is like

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have chemistry on and off the big screen.

Clooney, 61, and Roberts, 54, opened up about filming "Ticket to Paradise" in a recent interview. "Ticket to Paradise" features Roberts and Clooney, who have been friends for over two decades, as two long-divorced parents who come together in order to stop their daughter from impulsively marrying a man she just met.

During the interview, "TODAY" host Hoda Kotb asked Clooney and Roberts if it was awkward filming some scenes – including one where the two share a kiss.

"It is when my wife and kids come by to visit," Clooney joked.

"I mean it was the first day they came to visit," Roberts added. "It’s like, 'Papa, oh, Auntie Juju.' It’s like – 'Get 'em out, get 'em out!'"

"It’s really bad," Clooney continued. "'What are you doing, Papa? What is that?'"

Clooney later clarified that his kids were not around while he filmed the kissing scene with Roberts.

Kotb also asked if the two shared a laugh during the kiss.

"It’s kinda ridiculous," Roberts said. "It is like kissing your best friend."

"Well, thanks for that," Clooney responded. "You know I was a two-time 'Sexiest Man Alive?'"

"Then you go, 'Wait, my best friend is George Clooney," Roberts added.

Clooney and Roberts previously explained it took about "six months" to film the kissing scene.

"Yeah. I told my wife, 'It took 80 takes,'" Clooney told the New York Times. "She was like, 'What the hell?'"

"It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing," Roberts further explained.

Clooney responded, "Well, we had to get it right."

"Ticket to Paradise" marks the first romantic comedy for Roberts in 20 years.

The "Pretty Woman" actress recently explained why she has not filmed a rom-com in years.

"People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one," Roberts told the outlet. "If I had read something that I thought was that ‘Notting Hill’ level of writing or ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn’t exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed."

"But even with that, I thought, ‘Well, disaster, because this only works if it’s George Clooney,’" she continued. "Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went."

"Ticket to Paradise" premieres in theaters on October 21 and will later stream on Peacock.

