Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies
Published

Julia Roberts explains what kissing George Clooney is like

Roberts and Clooney's new movie 'Ticket to Paradise' is set to be released on October 21

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of Oct. 10 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of Oct. 10

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have chemistry on and off the big screen.

Clooney, 61, and Roberts, 54, opened up about filming "Ticket to Paradise" in a recent interview. "Ticket to Paradise" features Roberts and Clooney, who have been friends for over two decades, as two long-divorced parents who come together in order to stop their daughter from impulsively marrying a man she just met.

During the interview, "TODAY" host Hoda Kotb asked Clooney and Roberts if it was awkward filming some scenes – including one where the two share a kiss.

"It is when my wife and kids come by to visit," Clooney joked.

Julia Roberts explained what it's like kissing George Clooney during a recent interview. The two have a friendship that has spanned over two decades.

Julia Roberts explained what it's like kissing George Clooney during a recent interview. The two have a friendship that has spanned over two decades. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

JULIA ROBERTS, GEORGE CLOONEY REUNITE IN MOVIE TRAILER FOR ‘TICKET TO PARADISE’

"I mean it was the first day they came to visit," Roberts added. "It’s like, 'Papa, oh, Auntie Juju.' It’s like – 'Get 'em out, get 'em out!'"

"It’s really bad," Clooney continued. "'What are you doing, Papa? What is that?'"

Clooney later clarified that his kids were not around while he filmed the kissing scene with Roberts.

Kotb also asked if the two shared a laugh during the kiss.

"It’s kinda ridiculous," Roberts said. "It is like kissing your best friend."

"Well, thanks for that," Clooney responded. "You know I was a two-time 'Sexiest Man Alive?'"

"Then you go, 'Wait, my best friend is George Clooney," Roberts added.

Julia Roberts attends the premiere of "Ticket to Paradise."

Julia Roberts attends the premiere of "Ticket to Paradise." (Getty Images)

JULIA ROBERTS, GEORGE CLOONEY JOKE FILMING ONE KISS FOR ‘TICKET TO PARADISE’ TOOK ‘SIX MONTHS’ AND ‘80 TAKES’

Clooney and Roberts previously explained it took about "six months" to film the kissing scene.

"Yeah. I told my wife, 'It took 80 takes,'" Clooney told the New York Times. "She was like, 'What the hell?'"

"It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing," Roberts further explained.

Clooney responded, "Well, we had to get it right."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Julia Roberts and George Clooney during 21st Annual American Cinematheque Award Honoring George Clooney - Press Room at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney during 21st Annual American Cinematheque Award Honoring George Clooney - Press Room at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

"Ticket to Paradise" marks the first romantic comedy for Roberts in 20 years.

The "Pretty Woman" actress recently explained why she has not filmed a rom-com in years.

"People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one," Roberts told the outlet. "If I had read something that I thought was that ‘Notting Hill’ level of writing or ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn’t exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed."

"But even with that, I thought, ‘Well, disaster, because this only works if it’s George Clooney,’" she continued. "Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went."

"Ticket to Paradise" premieres in theaters on October 21 and will later stream on Peacock.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney attend the 'Money Monster' premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney attend the 'Money Monster' premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Mike Marsland/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending