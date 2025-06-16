Judge boots juror from Diddy's sex trafficking, racketeering trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A juror in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering case was dismissed Monday morning.

Discussion about dismissing juror No. 6 began last week after the prosecution pointed out inconsistencies in statements regarding his residency.

"There is nothing the juror can say at this point that can put the genie back in the bottle and repair his credibility…" Judge Arun Subramanian said in court Monday ahead of trial testimony.

As to the concerns about diversity, Judge Subramanian said this jury does not raise those concerns. Diddy's legal team had asked to keep the juror due to his ethnicity and requested a mistrial should the juror be dismissed.

"The court cannot and should not let race factor into what it should do," the federal judge noted.

Juror No. 6 was dismissed and was replaced by the first alternate juror. Judge Subramanian also noted there was no evidence of prosecutorial misconduct.

On Friday, the prosecution said juror No. 6 in Diddy's trial disclosed that he recently moved to New Jersey with his girlfriend and has been staying there for most of the trial. When he was questioned behind closed doors, the juror said he was staying in New York four to five nights. He also said his daughter was born in New Jersey and lives there, but he lives in NYC.

The government pointed out that during voir dire he said he lived in the Bronx with his fiancé and daughter.

Judge Subramanian noted that there were several inconsistencies in the juror's statements and either the juror was unable to follow simple instructions and answer the questions or there was deceit. He agreed that there are "serious questions" about the juror’s candor given the discrepancies in the record.

There appeared to be an issue with a second juror as of Monday morning. No details on the issue were shared in court.

The juror was asked to stay at the end of the day following trial testimony for further questioning.

