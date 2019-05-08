Joy Behar asks Trump voters: 'Would you let him invest your money?'

The hosts of "The View" had some tough words for President Donald Trump after a New York Times report claimed he lost more than $1 billion between 1985 and 1994.

"I want to ask the Trump voter one question," host Joy Behar said on Wednesday. "Would you let [Trump] invest your money?" Co-host Whoopi Goldberg responded by asking why people would let Trump direct where their tax money went.

Goldberg said she was "pissed" that Trump reportedly didn't pay taxes either, arguing that he avoided something that hardworking Americans had to do every year.

Behar also blasted Trump, noting that she couldn't decide whether he was a "fraud or a loser." "When I look at his track record, I think he's probably a fraud and a loser," co-host Sunny Hostin told Behar.

NY TIMES REPORTS IT FOUND TRUMP TAX DOCUMENTS SHOWING NEARLY $1.2B IN LOSSES BETWEEN 1985 AND 1994

Trump responded to the Times' report on Wednesday, tweeting that the report was a "Fake News hit job!"

Trump also indicated that his actions were common among real estate developers at the time.

"Real estate developers in the 1980’s & 1990’s, more than 30 years ago, were entitled to massive write offs and depreciation which would, if one was actively building, show losses and tax losses in almost all cases," he said.

Trump was tweeting about the report, co-host Abby Huntsman speculated, because money was "where his insecurity lies."