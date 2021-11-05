Josie Canseco suffers a wardrobe malfunction while celebrating her 25th birthday

Josie Canseco suffered a wardrobe malfunction while celebrating her 25th birthday at Delilah in West Hollywood, California.

The model seemed unfazed by the nip slip as she rocked a chain-mesh crop top with a black mini skirt, oversized blazer and a matching choker. She completed the daring look with a ‘90s-inspired face-framing bun, smoky eyes and a nude pout.

This isn’t the first time that the daughter of former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco and Playboy cover girl Jessica Canseco left little to the imagination.

JOSIE CANSECO LEAVES LITTLE TO THE IMAGINATION AS SHE'S SPOTTED OUT AND ABOUT

For Lexy Jade’s recent birthday outing, Canseco wore a white blazer with nothing underneath. She paired that look with denim shorts and strappy sandals.



At the time, she was spotted with TikTok star Bryce Hall. The two made headlines after reportedly sharing a kiss at Hall’s 22nd birthday outing.

Neither Canseco nor Hall have confirmed or denied the relationship since the viral kiss, although the model previously claimed she was "completely single" after rumors surfaced that she was dating Hall.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I can’t believe I’m even addressing this but guys I’m reeeeaally not dating bryce," she wrote at the time. "At all. in any way. pls stop. how many times do I have to say I’m completely single. being friends w someone and being supportive and close to them IS NOT dating. end of story."

The model has also recently been linked to rapper G-Eazy. A source told E! News that the relationship between the two was "casual" in a report published in early August.

"G-Eazy and Josie have known each other for a while now and have been seeing each other recently," an insider told the outlet. "It's casual, but they've been spending time together. G definitely likes being with her, and they have a connection, but he does not want to commit and be in a relationship right now."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He has a lot of work commitments and is focused on that," the source added. "He and Josie are definitely having fun, but he's not settling down anytime soon."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.