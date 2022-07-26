Expand / Collapse search
Joni Mitchell performs first full set in over 20 years at Newport Folk Festival

The Newport Folk Festival performance was Joni Mitchell's first time on stage at the festival since 1969

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
Folk singer Joni Mitchell graced the stage at Newport Folk Festival Sunday, performing her first full set in over twenty years at age 78. 

Mitchell joined festival headliner Brandi Carlisle as she recreated the "Joni Jam" music gatherings, previously organized at Mitchell's Los Angeles home. Other fellow music artists, including Wynonna Judd, Allison Russell and Marcus Mumford, also took part in the "Joni Jam" gathering recreation. 

"But how are we gonna have a Joni Jam without our queen?" Carlisle asked the crowd. "We’re not!"

Brandi Carlile introduces Joni Mitchell for a special Joni Jam at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park on July 24, 2022. 

Brandi Carlile introduces Joni Mitchell for a special Joni Jam at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park on July 24, 2022.  (Photo by Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

In her first Newport Folk Festival performance since 1969, the ensemble serenaded Mitchell with several of her hits, including "Circle Game" and "Big Yellow Taxi." 

She eventually took the lead on "Carey" as well as played a "meditative instrumental" piece on the guitar - her first time publicly playing guitar since her 2015 health scare after suffering an aneurysm, according to the Boston Globe. 

Joni Mitchell performs during the 2022 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park on July 24, 2022 in Newport, Rhode Island. 

Joni Mitchell performs during the 2022 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park on July 24, 2022 in Newport, Rhode Island.  (Photo by Douglas Mason/Getty Images)

Nearing the end of her 13-song set, Mitchell was seen fighting back tears. 

"Did the world just stop? Did everything that was wrong with it just go away?" Mitchell asked the crowd. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.

