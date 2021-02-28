Jonah Hill claps back at beach day photos focused on his body: ‘Can’t phase me anymore’

Jonah Hill opened up about his journey to self-love in an Instagram post while he clapped back at a tabloid for sharing photos of him surfing.

Hill shared a screenshot he grabbed from the Daily Mail on Friday, which highlighted a recent beach visit of his with an article headline that called out Hill’s "black wetsuit" and "going shirtless to towel himself off" in Malibu.

The 37-year-old actor wrote a detailed caption in response to the article that revealed he wouldn’t take his shirt off at a beach or pool due to body image issues.

"I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends," Hill told his 2.3 million followers. "Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers."

"So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope," he went on, although the article did not directly comment on his appearance.

However, the "Superbad" star noted that at his current age he finally loves and accepts himself.

"This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post. And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post,’" Hill continued. "It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool."

Hill urged his followers to have fun instead of worrying what they look like.

"You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect," he wrote. "All my love."

The actor also left a postscript he directed at the Daily Mail before he concluded his caption, which read: "Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face."

Hill’s post received a fair amount of support with more than 1.2 million Instagram followers having liked his post since Friday.

Several of his famous friends left positive comments under his post as well.

"Generally I go shirtless to towel off," quipped comedian and writer-director Tim Heidecker, who received multiple replies that agreed with his criticism of the Mail’s headline.

Meanwhile, Irish actress Eve Hewson commended Hill for being a "True gent."

"You are a G!!! And my spirit animal," wrote Justin Timberlake. "Love you, bro!"