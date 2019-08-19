Jon Voight declares Trump is 'greatest president of this century' in Twitter video

Actor Jon Voight is continuing to express his support for President Trump, declaring him "the greatest president of this century” in a message posted on Twitter on Sunday.

Voight, one of the very few outspoken conservative actors in Hollywood, spoke to his social media followers.

“This is not peace,” he began. “This is not love. This is hate among the radical left. No amount of book smart will show the given policy of what truth stands for. Truth is a powerful emotion. Love ... is what we should be voting for.

“And I must say that we — the Republican Party — have voted for renewal, for a place of safety, a community where all can have peace,” the Academy Award-winning actor continued. “But this is war among the left. They have hate. It’s like a venom. No words of God, no words of love, but a radical emotion of hate."

Voight, 80, went on to say that he's "said this many times and I’m saying it again. From the deep truths of my heart and soul, President Trump is a man of truths, love and justice for the American people and also for the people of a sacred place, Israel. Not only does he love our country, the United States of America, but he has a love for the people of all nations.

“Let us pray for peace," Voight added. "Let us pray for this country that President Trump will take on four more years of his strength, devotion, knowledge of truths. And all that doubt and have extreme anger toward President Trump, may they be shown differently, that President Trump is the greatest president of this century.

“Let us take a stand for liberty and justice for all. God bless," he concluded the post, which he captioned "Jon Voight's message of peace and love."

Voight previously praised Trump back in May, calling him "the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln"

The star is best known for his lead role as Joe Buck in the 1969 film "Midnight Cowboy." His decades-long career includes movie roles in "Deliverance," "Mission: Impossible," "Anaconda," "Zoolander," and "Transformers," as well as television roles in "24" and "Ray Donovan."

