Jon Gosselin reveals he was hospitalized with coronavirus: 'It was really scary'

Gosselin said he was almost put on a ventilator

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Jon Gosselin opened up his "scary" battle with coronavirus.

The former reality TV star told Dr. Mehmet Oz on his talk show Thursday that he was almost put on a ventilator while in the hospital fighting for his life. 

"I had a really bad COVID pneumonia based upon my numbers," Gosselin described. "Now, what’s interesting is I didn’t feel it. I didn’t feel sick and I didn’t feel pain … but when you went to move or do anything and you felt so weak and you wanted to pass out, it was really scary."

Gosselin is currently recovering at home. 

JON GOSSELIN SLAMS EX-WIFE KATE GOSSELIN FOR NOT WORKING AS A NURSE AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC DESPITE HAVING LICENSE

The 43-year-old added, "If my urinals were full, I had to stand up and use the bathroom, I would fear it because I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to pass out. I can’t breathe.’ I called the nurse and I felt guilty calling the nurse all the time. Like, ‘Can you just help me get this? Can you help me do that?’ Everything, you feel like an invalid."

Gosselin admitted he was surprised his health declined so quickly. 

"You go from perfectly healthy one week to you can’t do anything the next week," he said. "It was so weird. It’s still weird now."

Gosselin and his ex-wife Kate share twin daughters Cara and Madelyn, 19, and sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Hannah, and Collin, 16.

The couple divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. 

