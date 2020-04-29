Jon Gosselin slams ex-wife Kate Gosselin for not working as a nurse amid coronavirus pandemic despite having license

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jon Gosselin has slammed his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, for failing to return to work as a nurse amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 43-year-old reality star father blasted Kate, 45, for formerly talking about being a registered nurse but failing to step in and join those fighting the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

"I have no idea what she's doing for work. I mean, you think, she claims she has her nursing license, she'd be on the front line," Jon said in a video interview with the outlet. "That would be a good idea! Just saying!"

JON GOSSELIN ALLEGES EX-WIFE KATE MENTALLY ABUSED THEIR SON, ‘SENT HIM AWAY’ TO SPECIAL NEEDS INSTITUTION

According to the outlet, Kate does have a nursing license that expires at the end of next year. Meanwhile, Jon praised his longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, who he says works in the medical field and is in the hospital daily.

"When you see nurses and doctors, it's a calling. Even if Colleen got a little sick, she's like, 'I'm going to work no matter what. My patients depend on me.' It's this inner thing," he continued. "And then my ex-wife is like, 'Well I was a nurse,' and this and that. There's people who talk about it and then there's people who talk about it and actually do it."

Jon also revealed that he's been working in a hospital apparently fixing printers and touching keyboards that he says "may be infected."

JON GOSSELIN GETS TEMPORARY SOLE CUSTODY OF SON COLLIN AFTER KATE GOSSELIN MISSES COURT

"I just put my hand sanitizer on and put a mask on," Jon added. "It is what it is. It's your job."

Meanwhile, he claimed as far as he knows, Kate is not stepping up to do her part despite her active nursing license.

"I can call her out right now. If you say you're this person then why aren't you doing something? There's people dying in need," he furthered.

HOW DANGEROUS IS CORONAVIRUS?

Jon currently has custody of two of his and Kate's children, Hannah, and Collin, The mother of eight meanwhile has custody of four of the former couple's sextuplets, Leah, Joel, Alexis, and Aaden.

The exes' two remaining children, Mady and Cara, both 19, live on their own and are enrolled in college.

JON GOSSELIN HANGS WITH SON COLLIN DURING FIRST VISIT IN 3 YEARS

The former "Jon and Kate Plus 8" star added that he's become frustrated with people who are not obeying social distancing and quarantining measures.

"They keep pushing the date and every state's different but when people don't listen, everyone's just going to stay unemployed," Jon, who lives in Reading, Pa., said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Late last year, Jon and Kate were in the middle of another spat, this time in the courtroom. According to DailyMailTV, Kate was found in contempt of court after four of her minor children allegedly appeared on television without proper work permits.

She was allegedly ordered to pay Jon $1,500 in legal fees after going against a court order that stipulated she must provide her ex-husband a filming schedule if their underage children appeared on her TLC show, "Kate Plus 8."

A rep for Kate did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.