Jon Gosselin claims he 'pretty much bankrupted' himself amid divorce from Kate Gosselin

Jon Gosselin has revealed just how much his high-profile divorce from his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, cost him.

The former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star spoke with Dr. Oz in a clip obtained by People magazine, alleging that TLC financially aided Kate, 44, during the divorce while he supported himself.

“I literally hung a sign on my gate saying, ‘If any crew members show up, I’ll have you arrested for trespassing,’” Jon, 42, said.

“They sued me for breach of contract and I pretty much bankrupted myself, but I did it for moral reasons, obviously," he claimed.

"I’ve spent $1.7 million in lawyers' fees from when TLC sued me and the divorce,” he added.

Jon claimed that when they split in 2009, Kate also sought “legal custody to film my kids to sustain her lifestyle and their lifestyle,” which is why the network chipped in for legal fees.

The two share eight children together, a pair of 18-year-old twins, and 15-year-old sextuplets. Two of the sextuplets live with Jon, but he has no contact with any of the other children.

"I believe (Kate's) intentions, in the beginning, were good intentions, bringing kids into the world,” said Jon. “She fought to have these kids. But I think once fame and money got involved, it twisted her belief system. On my end, I’ve been fighting to get my kids off TV forever.”

Reps for TLC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment