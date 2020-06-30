JoJo Fletcher reveals she and Jordan Rodgers almost split during ‘very difficult’ first year of engagement

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers got engaged during the finale of “The Bachelorette” in 2016, but they were close to breaking up that same year.

The former “Bachelorette” and former professional football player discussed the difficulties they faced during their first year together as they recapped Fletcher’s season on Monday for “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!”

“It's been crazy,” Rodgers, 31, admitted about their four-years-long engagement. “We've gone through our ups and downs.”

Fletcher, 29, added, “Our first year after the show was very difficult. We went through a lot of different struggles. There was a point in that first year where it was like, 'Woah, can we even do this?’

“We sat down together and we were like, 'We love each other, but is that enough right now?' It was a fork in the road and we chose to stay together and we're better for it, but it was not easy," Rodgers said.

Although Fletcher and Rodgers’ relationship hasn’t always been smooth sailing, they still seem head over heels for each other.

"The love I have for you now that we've been through all of that is only going to get more with kids, marriage and everything that comes with that," he said.

The “Cash Pad” stars were initially supposed to get married in June, but they had to postpone their wedding until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, they celebrated their four-year engagement anniversary.

"Yesterday marked 4 years with you @jrodgers11," Fletcher wrote on Instagram. "You make me laugh, love me endlessly, encourage me to be brave, and always, without fail, are my biggest cheerleader.”

Rodgers said, “Happy Anniversary to the best dancer I know. I love you more than words can describe, and in these hilarious moments of you, just being you...I fall in love even more. 4 years down and an endless lifetime of being weirdos together ahead! Love you @joelle_fletcher.”