'Bachelorette' star JoJo Fletcher gets re-proposed to by fiance Jordan Rodgers

Former “Bachelorette” star JoJo Fletcher was proposed to by fiancé Jordan Rodgers over the weekend for the second time in a surprise re-engagement, the reality star announced.

Fletcher shared the happy news on Sunday with her 2.2 million Instagram followers with a picture of the happy couple smiling for the camera, and showing off Fletcher’s massive engagement ring.

“I thought we were just wedding venue searching this weekend but BOY WAS I WRONG,” Fletcher captioned along with the photo.

“3 years ago we got engaged in a way that some, if not all, would say is crazy and totally unconventional. & They were right. It was.”

“But it was also very real. We took a leap of faith that day and hoped/prayed things would work out how we wanted them to,” she added.

Fletcher, who in 2016 was proposed to before millions on national TV, said she “didn’t see it coming nor ever expected” Jordan to ask her to marry him for the second time. Though she admitted that their relationship was met with some hurdles early on after the cameras stopped rolling, she said “we stuck by each other and worked every day towards our relationship.”

As for her reaction to the big surprise proposal? Fletcher said she was “balling hysterically and totally blacking out.”

“The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU,” she said of Rodgers. “And that means everything and more to me.”

“I can’t wait to marry you!” she added. “Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for.”

Rodgers, who is a commentator on ESPN, revealed on his Instagram story that it was a lot harder picking out a new engagement ring the second time around because "there aren't 5 free rings stuck in front of your face to chose [sic] from on national TV."

"I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama...just us," Rodgers wrote in an Instagram post. "Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY!"

"So this time the promise and commitment were the same as the first, but this time my love for her has grown a million times over," he added. "And 50 years from now I’ll look back and it’ll have grown a million times over again. And so the greatest adventure in life begins (again)...with the my best friend. Let’s get F’ing married already."