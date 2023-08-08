Johnny Depp, Sandra Bullock and Tom Cruise's big breakthroughs in the ‘80s

Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp all had their big breakthroughs in the 1980s.

They have gone on to become Golden Globe and Academy Award winners, starring in films such as "The Blind Side," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.

Here's a look at a few big stars who got their start in the '80s, and where they are now.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt got his start appearing on episodes of popular shows such as "Another World," "Dallas" and "21 Jump Street." He would go on to win two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes, one Emmy Award, two BAFTAs, two SAG Awards, along with many other nominations.

He's since starred in "Interview with the Vampire," "Se7en," "Ocean's Eleven" and its sequels, "Fight Club," "Troy," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," "12 Monkeys," "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," "Inglourious Basterds," "Moneyball" and "12 Years a Slave." Pitt then appeared in "Fury," "The Big Short," "Ad Astra" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Most recently, he starred in "The Lost City," "Bullet Train" and "Babylon."

George Clooney

George Clooney's first major role was on "The Facts of Life," gaining further recognition playing Dr. Doug Ross on "ER" and "From Dusk Till Dawn." Throughout his career he has won three Golden Globes, two Academy Awards, four SAG Awards, one BAFTA and earned many other nominations.

He went on to star in "O Brother, Where Art Thou?," "Ocean's Eleven" and its sequels, "Syriana," "Michael Clayton," "Up in the Air," "Burn After Reading," "Leatherheads," "The Ides of March" and "The Descendents." Later, he starred in "Tomorrowland," "Gravity" and "Monuments Men."

Most recently, he has starred in "Money Monster," "Hail, Caesar!," "Catch-22," "Midnight Sky" and "Ticket to Paradise."

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp's introduction to Hollywood was in the horror movie "A Nightmare on Elm Street." He has since been nominated for 10 Golden Globes, five SAG Awards, three BAFTAS and three Academy Awards.

He then starred in "Platoon," "Cry-Baby," "21 Jump Street," "Edward Scissorhands," "What's Eating Gilbert Grape," "Chocolat" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" and its sequels. Later he starred in "Finding Neverland," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "Alice in Wonderland," "Sweeney Todd," "Dark Shadow," "The Lone Ranger," "Into the Woods" and "Murder on the Orient Express."

Most recently, he starred in "The Professor," "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," "Puffins" and "Jeanne du Barry."

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts first broke out onto the scene as Daisy in "Mystic Pizza," going on to win an Academy Award, three Golden Globes, a BAFTA and one SAG Award. She made a bigger name for herself starring in "Steel Magnolias," "Pretty Woman" and "Sleeping with the Enemy."

Roberts then starred in "Hook," "My Best Friend's Wedding," "Stepmom," "Notting Hill," "Runaway Bride," "Erin Brockovich," "Ocean's Eleven," "Ocean's Twelve," "Charlie Wilson's War," "Eat, Pray, Love" and "Valentine's Day." Later, she starred in "August: Osage County," "The Normal Heart," "Money Monster" and "Ben Is Back."

Most recently, she starred in "Homecoming," "Gaslit" and "Ticket to Paradise."

Sandra Bullock

After playing a small role in "Hangmen," Sandra Bullock broke into the industry with "Demolition Man." Since then, Bullock has won an Academy Award, two SAG Awards, and one Golden Globe.

She then starred in "Speed," "While You Were Sleeping," "A Time to Kill," "Hope Floats," "Premonition," "Practical Magic," "Miss Congeniality," "Crash" and "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous." Bullock later starred in "The Lake House," "The Proposal," "The Blind Side," "Gravity" and "Our Brand Is Crisis."

Most recently, she starred in "Ocean's 8," "Bird Box," "The Unforgivable," "The Lost City" and "Bullet Train."

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise got his start in movies like "Risky Business" and "The Outsiders." Since then, he has been nominated for four Academy Awards and seven Golden Globe Awards.

He then starred in "Top Gun," "Rain Man," "Born on the Fourth of July," "Interview with the Vampire," "Jerry Maguire," "A Few Good Men," "Magnolia," "Eyes Wide Shut," "The Last Samurai" and "Tropic Thunder." Cruise began starring as Ethan Hunt in the " Mission: Impossible " franchise in 1996, playing the character in seven movies.

Most recently, he starred in "Edge of Tomorrow," "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back," "The Mummy," "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One."

Patrick Dempsey

Patrick Demspey's breakout role in Hollywood was in the films "Can't Buy Me Love" and "Loverboy." He later starred in "Run," "Mobsters," "Face the Music" and "With Honors."

From 2005 to 2021, Dempsey starred as neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd on ABC's medical drama "Grey's Anatomy." In that time, he also starred in "Enchanted," "Freedom Writers," "Made of Honor," "Valentine's Day" and "Bridget Jones' Baby."

Most recently, he starred in "Devils" and "Disenchanted."

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore got her start as a child actor in movies like "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "Firestarter" and "Irreconcilable Differences." Later she starred in "Batman Forever," "Scream" and "The Wedding Singer."

She then starred in "Ever After: A Cinderella Story," "Never Been Kissed," "Donnie Darko," "Charlie's Angels," "Riding In Cars With Boys" and "50 First Dates." Barrymore later starred in "He's Just Not That Into You," "Grey Gardens," "Whip It," "Blended" and "Santa Clarita Diet."

Barrymore has been hosting her own daytime talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show," since 2020, which has received three Daytime Emmy nominations.

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder started in Hollywood in the films "Beetlejuice" and "Heathers," before going on to star in "Edward Scissorhands," "Bram Stoker's Dracula" and "The Age of Innocence."

She then starred in "Little Women," "The Crucible," "Girl, Interrupted," "Autumn In New York," "The Informers," "Star Trek," "Black Swan," "The Dilemma" and "The Iceman." Later, she appeared in "Frankenweenie," "Homefront" and "Destination Wedding."

Most recently, she starred in "The Plot Against America," "Gone in the Night" and Netflix's "Stranger Things."

Jennifer Grey

Although it wasn't her first film, Jennifer Grey broke into the industry starring in "Dirty Dancing." She then starred in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "Bloodhounds of Broadway," "Wind," "Lover's Knot," "Red Meat" and "Bounce."

Grey later starred in "It's Like, You Know…," "Red Belt," "Keith," "In Your Eyes," "John From Cincinnati," "Phineas and Ferb," "Red Oaks" and "Untogether."

Most recently, she appeared in "Grey's Anatomy," "Bittersweet Symphony." "The Connors" and "Dollface."

Michael J. Fox

Michael J. Fox won three Emmy Awards for his breakout role in "Family Ties," going on to win two more, before starring in "Back to the Future" and its sequels, "Doc Hollywood" and "Life with Mikey." Throughout his career, he's earned 10 Golden Globe nominations and 18 Emmy nominations.

He then starred in "Coldblooded," "The American President," "Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey," and its sequel, "Stuart Little" and its sequel," "Spin City," "The Frighteners," "Atlantis: The Lost Empire," "The Michael J. Fox Show" and "The Good Wife."

Most recently, he appeared in "A.R.C.H.I.E.", "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "See You Yesterday" and "The Good Fight." He has since retired from acting to focus on advocacy and The Michael J. Fox Foundation, which aims to find a cure for Parkinson's disease. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 at the age of 29 but didn't publicly reveal his illness until 1998.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves had starred in a number of films before getting his big break in the 1989 film "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure." He then starred in "Parenthood," "Point Break," "My Own Private Idaho" and "Much Ado About Nothing."

He later starred in "Speed," "The Matrix," "Sweet November," "The Matrix Reloaded," "The Matrix Revolutions," "Constantine," "The Lake House" and "The Day the Earth Stood Still." He then starred in "John Wick" and its three sequels, "To The Bone," "Siberia," "Toy Story 4" and "Bill & Ted Face the Music."

Most recently, he starred in "The Matrix Resurrections," "DC League of Super Pets" and "John Wick: Chapter 4."

Eddie Murphy

After getting his start on "Saturday Night Live," Eddie Murphy found immediate success with the films "48 Hours," "Trading Places" and "Beverly Hills Cop," and its sequels. Throughout his career, he was nominated for six Golden Globes, one Academy Award and five Emmy Awards.

He then starred in "Coming to America," "Harlem Nights," "Another 48 Hours," "The Nutty Professor," and its sequels, "Mulan," "Dr. Doolittle" and its sequels, "Shrek" and its sequels, "The Haunted Mansion" and "Dreamgirls." He then starred in "Norbit," "Imagine That" and "A Thousand Words."

Most recently, he starred in "Dolemite Is My Name," "Coming 2 America" and "You People."

Soleil Moon Frye

Soleil Moon Frye got her start as a child actor in "Punky Brewster," going on to star in "Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings," "Twisted Love," "Motel Blue" and "Wild Horses."

For three seasons, she played Roxie King on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," and also voiced Zoey Howzer on "The Proud Family" for 49 episodes. She then appeared in "Bratz," "Planet Sheen," "Robot Chicken" and "Staging Christmas."

Most recently, she appeared in the 2021 reboot, "Punky Brewster," "The Cleaner" and the "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder."