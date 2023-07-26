Ryan Reynolds teases Sandra Bullock in birthday message showcasing first nude scene: 'Humiliated and funny'

Ryan Reynolds showcased Sandra Bullock's first ever nude scene in a happy birthday message to the actress.

In honor of Bullock's 59th birthday, Reynolds shared a clip from "The Proposal" in which the two actors accidentally run right into each other's arms while naked. It was the first nude scene Bullock ever did, and she later admitted she only agreed because the moment was meant to be "[humiliating] and funny."

"Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock! For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators," Reynolds joked on Instagram. "And an HR department. And clothing?"

Bullock recalled filming the scene and feeling safe with Reynolds.

"Ryan and I have known each other since we were prepubescent. We go way, way, way back," she said during an episode of the "About Last Night Podcast with Adam Ray" in 2021. "We had to do the naked scene that day and Anne Fletcher, our director who's just incredible, she's great."

"We had a closed set, which means no one's allowed to be on there, just hair and makeup coming in to fluff and hide," Bullock recalled. "Ryan and I have these flesh-colored things stuck to our privates, my hair is strategically over the nipples and Ryan's little — not little, at all! It's just whatever's there, and I don't know because I didn't see it. I didn't look!"

Although both actor's privates were covered for the scene, Bullock recalled a moment where things didn't go as planned.

"When they'd say cut, we couldn't really move," she explained. He was on his back with his knees up, and I'm on the floor just sort of resting on his knees, just waiting, and you don't wanna look, and we couldn't really move."

"Then, I hear Anne Fletcher from the darkness go, 'Ryan, we can see your ballsack!' I'm like, 'Oh God!' Because you wanna look down, but I'm like, 'Don't look down. Don't look down.' ... Everyone in the darkness spun around to see if they could find a monitor," according to Bullock. "I was like, 'Anne, there's a way to present that information....'"

The "Miss Congeniality" star only agreed to be nude in the scene if she could "be humiliated and funny."

"You will not see me trying to attempt being sexy naked — in real life or onscreen. There's just no point in it!" Bullock explained. "It was for that reason, with a friend that you trusted comedically, and safety-wise, I knew I was in the presence of safety."

Bullock has since appeared in another nude scene with Channing Tatum in the 2022 comedy "The Lost City." While the actress isn't nude, the audience gets a clear shot of Tatum's behind while Bullock proceeds to check for leeches while the two are on a tropical mission.

"In all honesty, when you’re down there, and you have two pages of dialogue if you’re looking directly at it, you’ll get nothing done," Bullock told Stephen Colbert of filming the moment. "So I looked at his left thigh."

