What will Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss testify about at defamation trial?

British supermodel Kate Moss will take the stand Wednesday on behalf of Johnny Depp in his bombshell defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Moss, 48, will testify via video link about an incident when she was "walking down some stairs in Jamaica. She was wearing flip-flops, and she slipped on the last two stairs. Johnny caught her and tended to her," a source told the New York Post.

The cat walker got dragged into the messy legal fight after Amber Heard, 36, told jurors about a fight with Depp, 58, near a staircase in the couple's Los Angeles penthouse in March 2015.

Whitney Henriquez Heard, Amber's sister, testified that Heard and Depp were arguing over Depp's alleged infidelity when Henriquez Heard thought he was about to push her sister down a flight of stairs. Henriquez Heard said she punched Depp, and it was the first time she had ever "landed a blow."

"I don't hesitate. I don't wait. I instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs, and I swung at him," Henriquez Heard blurted, referring to a rumor that Depp had once shoved the British icon down the stairs.

The statement prompted Depp's attorney Ben Chew to turn to his team and do a fist pump, as Depp grinned.

The namedropping of Moss opened the door for Depp's team to call the model as a witness to refute the rumor. Moss, who dated Depp from 1994 to 1997, is also expected to testify that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor was never violent with her.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia over a 2018 op-ed she wrote identifying herself as a victim of domestic abuse, which he says ruined his reputation and career.

In a $100-million countersuit, Heard alleges that her ex-husband conspired with his former attorney to defame her by calling her abuse allegations a hoax.

Closing arguments are slated for Friday.