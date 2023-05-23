Johnny Depp honors Jeff Beck at tribute concert after controversial Cannes appearance

Johnny Depp is honoring his late friend Jeff Beck at a tribute concert after the actor's controversial appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star stepped out on the stage to honor the legendary rock guitarist at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday.

Depp, 59, donned a loose white button-down with a design of his longtime friend Beck on the back of the shirt. He paired it with black pants and a blue cap over his long brown hair.

He had a red bandana in his back pocket and completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

Musicians including Rod Stewart and Joss Stone additionally shared the stage at the Jeff Beck tribute concert.

Last week, Depp returned to the spotlight one year after his bombshell defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

He received applause from fans for the opening night of his French film, "Jeanne Du Barry."

The inclusion of his film with Maïwenn has been largely criticized following Depp's six-week trial involving his ex-wife in 2022. Depp accused Heard of defaming him in the 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she referred to herself as a domestic abuse survivor. She did not name Depp in the piece.

Maïwenn has made controversial headlines recently, too.

The French actor-director has been accused of spitting at French journalist Edwy Plenel at a restaurant. Earlier this month, she confirmed the allegations.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, guitar legend Beck died after contracting bacterial meningitis. He was 78.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing," Beck's representative confirmed in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away... His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

Beck, an eight-time Grammy Award winner, released his final studio album in July. It was a collaboration with Depp titled "18."

The men performed together over the summer, even amid the drama following Depp's infamous defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. They also embarked on a European tour.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.