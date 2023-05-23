Expand / Collapse search
Johnny Depp
Published

Johnny Depp honors Jeff Beck at tribute concert after controversial Cannes appearance

Johnny Depp received applause at 2023 Cannes Film Festival for his French film 'Jeanne Du Barry'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Johnny Depp performs at the Anthem in DC Video

Johnny Depp performs at the Anthem in DC

Fans throw items on stage as Depp ends his performance. (Credit: Fox News Digital

Johnny Depp is honoring his late friend Jeff Beck at a tribute concert after the actor's controversial appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star stepped out on the stage to honor the legendary rock guitarist at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday. 

Depp, 59, donned a loose white button-down with a design of his longtime friend Beck on the back of the shirt. He paired it with black pants and a blue cap over his long brown hair. 

JOHNNY DEPP'S CONTROVERSIAL CANNES APPEARANCE DEFENDED BY CHIEF OF FESTIVAL DUE TO 'FREEDOM OF THINKING'

Johnny Depp concert split photo

Johnny Depp honored Jeff Beck at a tribute concert after his controversial Cannes Film Festival appearance. (Splash News)

He had a red bandana in his back pocket and completed his look with a pair of sunglasses. 

Musicians including Rod Stewart and Joss Stone additionally shared the stage at the Jeff Beck tribute concert. 

Johnny Depp performance

Johnny Depp stepped out on the stage to honor the legendary rock guitarist Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall. (Splash News)

Johnny Depp red carpet

Johnny Depp's new film, "Jeanne du Barry," opened the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. (Vianney Le Caer)

Last week, Depp returned to the spotlight one year after his bombshell defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. 

JOHNNY DEPP PRAISED ON CANNES FILM FESTIVAL RED CARPET ONE YEAR AFTER AMBER HEARD TRIAL

A side by side of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard both giving testimony

Johnny Depp returned to the spotlight one year after his bombshell defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. (JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/STEVE HELBER )

He received applause from fans for the opening night of his French film, "Jeanne Du Barry."

Johnny Depp with fans

Johnny Depp posed with fans and signed autographs at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. (Getty Images)

The inclusion of his film with Maïwenn has been largely criticized following Depp's six-week trial involving his ex-wife in 2022. Depp accused Heard of defaming him in the 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she referred to herself as a domestic abuse survivor. She did not name Depp in the piece. 

Maïwenn has made controversial headlines recently, too. 

The French actor-director has been accused of spitting at French journalist Edwy Plenel at a restaurant. Earlier this month, she confirmed the allegations.

Johnny Depp Maiwenn red carpet

US actor Johnny Depp (R) and French actress and director Maiwenn (L) pose during a photocall for the film Jeanne du Barry at Palais des Festivals at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, earlier this year, guitar legend Beck died after contracting bacterial meningitis. He was 78.

JOHNNY DEPP WAS AT JEFF BECK'S BEDSIDE BEFORE HE PASSED AWAY: SOURCE

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing," Beck's representative confirmed in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. 

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp play their guitars on stage in Helsinki, Finland

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp embarked on a world tour to play their album "18." (Venla Shalin/Redferns)

"After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away... His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

Beck, an eight-time Grammy Award winner, released his final studio album in July. It was a collaboration with Depp titled "18."

The men performed together over the summer, even amid the drama following Depp's infamous defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. They also embarked on a European tour.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

