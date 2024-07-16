Johnny Depp casually dating model, 29, may 'suit him well' after tumultuous split from Amber Heard: expert

Johnny Depp is back in the dating game.

Depp, 61, is casually dating Russian model Yulia Vlasova, 29, Fox News Digital can confirm.

"It's casual," a source familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital. "They've known each other for a few years and have seen each other here and there."

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star has only been linked romantically to one other woman since his breakup with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp dated attorney Joelle Rich. Rich, who previously represented Depp, was present for his six-week defamation trial, which was brought against Heard after the "Aquaman" star wrote an op-ed claiming she was a victim of abuse.

"Given the tumultuous breakup with Amber Heard and the huge fallout that came from a highly publicized court battle, he's not exactly winning any ‘Bachelor of the Year’ awards, or even ‘Bachelor of the Decade’ for that matter," Amy Laurent, professional matchmaker and author of "8 Weeks to Everlasting- How to Get (and keep!) the Guy You Really Want" explained to Fox News Digital.

"Perhaps being with someone younger who is not looking for something substantial or isn't as turned off by his track record may actually suit him well at the moment."

Depp sued Heard for $50 million in 2019 after the actress wrote an op-ed published by the Washington Post describing herself as a survivor of domestic abuse. Although Heard didn't name Depp as her abuser, she recounted stories of abuse from the year 2016.

Heard and Depp got married in February 2015. The couple's marriage was short-lived, and the actress filed for divorce in May 2016.

Depp won the defamation case against Heard with the jury awarding him $15 million. However, the jury did find Depp liable for defamation through his lawyer – who had accused Heard of staging an alleged assault. The jury awarded the actress $2 million in compensatory damages.

"The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled," Depp said at the time. "From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me."

Since the trial, Depp has been rebuilding his career. The actor and the late Jeff Beck toured in the summer after the defamation trial before the guitarist died from bacterial meningitis. Depp later released his comeback film, "Jeanne Du Barry," in May 2023. The film followed the life of Jeanne Bécu, Louis XV's last official mistress.

Actors Pierre Richard, Noémie Lvovsky and Maïwenn were also attached to the project.

Depp was also reported to be directing his first film in 25 years, "Modi."

The actor is slated to perform with Will Smith at "Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration." The concert series is set to take place July 15, 17 and 19 in Italy, People magazine reported. Russell Crowe, Shania Twain, Ed Sheeran, David Foster and Sofia Vergara are also slated to make appearances.

While he's casually dating Vlasova, she's not considered his girlfriend. The move might be "perfect" for Depp if he's participating in "soul-searching," according to Laurent.

"An 'on and off again' element in any relationship is an indicator that it's not very serious or something that people are in for the long-haul," Laurent told Fox News Digital. "At this point in his life, that may be perfect for him to not get too serious, especially if it's for the purpose of doing some soul-searching in the meantime - if he is smart."

The public's opinion on his casual relationship with Vlasova could also be "divided," much like it was during his legal battle against Heard.

"People who think Johnny was a great guy won't blame him for taking advantage of his celebrity status and dating a beautiful woman," family law attorney Holly Davis of Austin-based Kirker Davis LLPD, explained to Fox News Digital. "But people who think of Johnny as the bad guy in the relationship might see this as just more immature behavior from someone with a pattern of trying to use his star status to be the domineering partner in the relationship."

