Johnny Brown, 'Good Times' actor, dead at 84

Daughter and actress Sharon Catherine Brown says she's 'beyond heartbroken'

By Bruce Haring | Deadline
Johnny Brown, best known for his role as the housing project superintendent Nathan Bookman on the TV show "Good Times," has died. He was 84 and no cause of death was given by his family, who announced his death on Instagram.

Daughter and actress Sharon Catherine Brown wrote on Instagram. "Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe."

Brown had a multifaceted career. He recorded songs and played in a band, appeared on Broadway, and was a television regular, including three seasons as part of the ensemble on the hit show "Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In." That appearance was a double-edged sword, as his contractual commitments to the show prevented him from taking the role of Red Foxx’s son on "Sanford and Son."

Former "Laugh-In" writer-turned-producer Allan Manings brought Brown to "Good Times" in 1975, midway through its second season.

 Portrait of the cast of the television show "Good Times." Pictured are, front row seated from left, Jimmie Walker (as James 'J.J.' Evans, Jr.), BernNadette Stanis (as Thelma Evans). Back row from left, Janet Jackson (as Millicent 'Penny' Woods), Ja'net DuBois (as Willona Woods), Ralph Carter (as Michael Evans), and Johnny Brown (as Nathan Bookman). 

Born on June 11, 1937, in St. Petersburg, Florida, Brown was raised in Harlem. He won an amateur night competition at the Apollo Theater; which led him to become part of a nightclub act with his future wife, June, and with tap dancer Gregory Hines Jr. and drummer Gregory Hines Sr.

Sammy Davis Jr. became a mentor to Brown, bringing him in as an understudy for Godrey Cambridge to his musical adaptation, "Golden Boy," on Broadway.

Johnny Brown and BernNadette Stanis, winners of the Impact Award for "Good Times."

Cambridge was fired, Brown took over in the role of Ronnie, and enjoyed the honor of performing the show-stopping number "Don’t Forget 127th Street." "Golden Boy" lasted more than 500 performances.

Brown went on to film the Davis drama "A Man Called Adam" in 1966, and returned to Broadway in 1968 for "Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights," directed by Sidney Poitier.

He came to Los Angeles when Neil Simon asked him to play a waiter on a train in "The Out of Towners." That led to him becoming a part of "The Leslie Uggams Show."

Johnny Brown has died at the age of 84, his daughter confirmed.

During his long career, Bown was on shows including "Julia, Maude," "The Rookies," "Lotsa Luck!," "The Jeffersons," "Archie Bunker’s Place," "Family Matters," "Sister, Sister," "Moonlighting" and "Martin," and was in such films as "The Wiz" (1978), Poitier’s "Hanky Panky" (1982), "Life" (1999) and "Town & Country" (2001).

In addition to his daughter and his wife of 61 years, survivors include his son, John Jr.

