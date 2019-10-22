John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John to reunite for 'Grease' screenings

"Grease" will be the word once again for John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

The co-stars from the smash movie musical "Grease" will come together to host "Meet 'N' Grease" sing-along screenings of the film in December, according to Newton-John's Instagram.

JOHN TRAVOLTA ADDRESSES 'GREASE' FAN THEORY THAT CLAIMS SANDY IS DEAD

West Palm Beach, Tampa and Jacksonville, Fla. will play host to the event, which will take place on December 13, 14 and 15, respectively.

Travolta, 65, and Newton-John, 71, will host the screening and participate in a Q&A.

'GREASE' ACTRESS DIDI CONN SAYS JOHN TRAVOLTA WAS REALLY ATTRACTED TO OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN WHILE FILMING

No ticket prices have been disclosed yet, but sales will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 25. Special VIP packages will include a meet and greet, a photo op, autographed memorabilia and themed gifts.

"Grease" was released in 1978 and remains the highest-grossing movie musical of all time. It spawned a sequel starring Michelle Pfeiffer and a live televised production on FOX.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

HBO Max recently announced they are developing a musical television series based on the show, and a prequel titled "Summer Loving" is in the works at Paramount.