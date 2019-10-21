Michelle Pfeiffer struggled after 'inappropriate' encounter with 'high-powered' industry person

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer revealed that she experienced an inappropriate moment with a “high-powered” person in show business when she was 20 years old.

The 61-year-old actress said in an interview with The Sunday Times of London that the #MeToo movement forced her to re-evaluate a moment in her past that for years she tried to convince herself was innocuous.

“First, I thought, 'Well, I didn’t experience that,' but then as time went on I started going, 'Well, actually, there was that one time,'" Pfeiffer told the U.K. newspaper (via Yahoo). "There’s that process you go through — denial, self-blame, 'I shouldn’t have worn that dress,' 'I should’ve known.' You look at it through a grown-up lens and think, 'Wow, I was a kid.' There were a number of situations that were not good."

The star didn’t identify the person she said behaved inappropriately with her other than to note he or she was a “high-powered person in the industry.” She also declined to share details of the encounter.

“Like one incident — I am not going to share — but I look back and I cringe," Pfeiffer explained. "I was really uncomfortable and it was inappropriate. I put it in a drawer. I was 20, and it was with a high-powered person in the industry."

The actress previously spoke about regrets she has from when she was just getting started with her acting career, noting that she was shy and often felt out of place. She didn’t feel she was talented enough, she said, to be where she was.

“And I think when I started out, a lot of actors were coming out of Juilliard and I was just this young person from Orange County, kind of just getting by on my instincts purely and I think, for the longest time, I felt like it wasn't really enough and maybe didn't give me the credibility and maybe because I had to find my technique as I went along," she told Entertainment Tonight.

She added: "That I didn't sort of start from a real secure place."

Pfeiffer has gone on to become an acclaimed star, landing an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress in the 1989 film "Dangerous Liaisons," as well as best actress nods in the 1990 "The Fabulous Baker Boys" and the 1993 "Love Field." She also famously starred as Catwoman in "Batman Returns" in 1992.

Currently, Pfeiffer appears in the Disney film "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" alongside Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning. The movie, which opened in theaters Oct. 18, is a sequel to the original from 2014.

