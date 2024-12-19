John Lennon's son Julian has emergency surgery after skin cancer diagnosis

John Lennon's son, Julian Lennon, has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time.

On Wednesday, Julian took to social media to reveal his diagnosis in a lengthy post on X, starting with a disclaimer. "Disturbing images…"

"Well, here’s how this goes… Before I flew to New York from Los Angeles, for good morning America, Sirius XM, iHeart Radio & My Fotografiska Q&A Book Signing Event, I went to see, as I usually do when in LA, My lovely Dermatologist – Dr Tess, was the one who caught & operated on My Mole/Skin Cancer, a few years ago, and literally saved My Life," he wrote. "Anyway, after having just finished ‘GMA,’ I received a message from Dr Tess, with some urgency to return to Los Angeles, as I had 2 locations on My Skin, Shoulder & Forearm, one of which was Melanoma, that should be operated on ASAP!"

"So instead of going home to put my Christmas tree up and happily finish the year off, relaxing at home, I flew directly back to Los Angeles, after all my work in New York was done, and went directly from LAX airport, to surgery, with a surgeon recommended by Dr Tess – who spent several hours cleaning up and operating on me, with large margins, in the hope that we have, at the end of the day – clear margins, which would mean being free from cancer," he continued.

Julian noted that while the operation was "a success," the results of the biopsy are still pending.

"We may not receive [the results] before Christmas," he wrote before thanking his medical team.

"I just want to say, this is also a timely reminder to all, to please get yourself checked out by your doctor," he wrote. "It only takes a short while to do so, and you may just be saving your own life, at the end of the day… so please, for the sake of yourself, your family and friends just go to your Dr and do what must be done… I love life and I want to live for a very long time and this is one way, and a choice, that could determine your future."

A representative for Julian did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This isn't the first time Julian has had a cancer scare.

In 2020, the singer-songwriter revealed he had undergone emergency surgery after his doctor noticed a mole on his head that "looked and felt" different.

He wrote on Facebook at the time: "The trouble is... you think you have time... a few days ago, I went to visit my dermatologist, here in LA, when she noticed a little bump on my head that was actually a mole that had been there, along with a birthmark, for the last 57 years. But this time, it looked & felt a little different."

"She urged me to have a Biopsy 2 days ago, which I obliged… Only to learn, 24 hrs later, that it was Malignant/Cancerous, and that her recommendation was to get it removed immediately, which is what happened today," he explained.

"I cannot tell you how I felt, from One moment of Joy, to the fear of feeling that I may be gone, at any given moment," he continued. "I’m still shaking inside… But My Faith is Strong."