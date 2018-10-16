John Legend stops to donate to New Jersey fire department's fundraiser during 7-Eleven pit stop

A New Jersey fire department got some support from a certain A-lister on Sunday: John Legend.

Angel Martinez and Gilbert Ruiz, two volunteers members of the Wood-Ridge Fire Department, encountered the 39-year-old pop star as they sold tickets for a fundraiser in front of a 7-Eleven, the North Jersey Record reports.

“Four limos came into the parking lot at around 10 a.m. and Angel said to me, ‘That’s John Legend!’ Then he [Legend] got out of the car and I said, ‘I know you!’” Ruiz recalled to the newspaper.

Ruiz added that Martinez told the star about the event and Legend rushed into the convenience store, before returning with some cash.

“When he came back out he had nothing in his hands, except for some money that he gave to us for the Fire Department,” Ruiz said.

The singer gave the pair $20, which Ruiz confirmed was “the highest donation we got all day and he didn’t even take the tickets.”

Ruiz, who snapped a photo of Legend, says they weren’t the only ones who noticed the celebrity in their midst.

“Other people saw him and wanted to take pictures with him. He was polite, but said, he had to rush, I think he had to the get to the airport,” he explained.