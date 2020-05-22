John Krasinski's 'Some Good News' sold to ViacomCBS for expanded release with new host

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

John Krasinski’s self-financed breakout hit YouTube series “Some Good News” has been licensed by ViacomCBS in a deal that will see the host replaced as it moves to the network's other platforms.

Krasinski started the short-lived YouTube series in March as a way to bring, as the title suggests, some good news to the public amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that’s forced countless people to stay at home and practice social distancing.

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, ViacomCBS came out on top of a massive bidding war that will see the feel-good series broadcast across its streaming platform CBS All Access, before going over to a wider audience through some of the company’s other brands.

Unfortunately, the deal means Krasinski will no longer be the host but will continue to be involved as an executive producer and have some kind of on-camera presence. A new host will be announced at a later date.

CORONAVIRUS PREVENTION TIPS: HOW TO STOP TOUCHING YOUR FACE

“Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to be able to bring ‘Some Good News’ to so many more people!" Krasinski said in a statement to the outlet. "From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organization as CBS."

Neither representatives for Krasinski nor CBS immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

The big announcement comes days after the host revealed that he was taking a break from the YouTube series after premiering its eighth episode. Previous installments saw the “A Quiet Place” director share feel-good stories from around the country as well as reunite the high-profile cast of both “Hamilton” and “The Office.”

“Well, on a very personal note, I can tell you that I will never be able to properly articulate just how much this show has meant to me and what a tremendous honor it has been to share in all of it with you,” Krasinski said during the latest episode.

WHY DO SOME COUNTRIES STILL HAVE NEXT TO NO RECORDED OUTBREAKS OF CORONAVIRUS?

“Because, the truth is, I have been so blown away by the messages I have received saying how joyful this show makes you, how uplifted and inspired you all can be, but I assure you, all the pleasure and all the inspiration has been mine.”

The "Jack Ryan" actor added, “I told you from the very first episode, I only deliver the good news. You are the good news. And that’s why every single week if you can look through the goofy guy wearing half a suit, you’d see what resilience really looks like. What unbroken really means. And through witnessing every simple act of kindness and generosity, you would see what the true definition of good really is.”

In the matter of weeks that the series has been available on YouTube, “Some Good News” has become a breakout viral sensation with more than 2.57 million subscribers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Krasinsky was resistant to the idea of selling the series, but had a preexisting relationship with ViacomCBS since its Paramount Television produces his show “Jack Ryan” for Amazon.