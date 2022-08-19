Expand / Collapse search
Joe Jonas, Simon Cowell and other famous men open up about plastic surgery, injectables

'Brotox' is here to stay: Doctors say more men are turning to cosmetic procedures to combat the effects of aging

Simon Cowell, Joe Jonas and Christian Bale get candid about what cosmetic procedures they've had done.

Simon Cowell, Joe Jonas and Christian Bale get candid about what cosmetic procedures they've had done. (Getty Images)

‘BROTOX’ - Joe Jonas recently said men should not be faced with a negative stigma if they decide to have work done. Continue reading…

INSIDE THE LAVISH NUPTIALS - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding preparations are underway: What to know about the venue, officiant and more.  Continue reading…

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are set to tie the knot again this weekend during an extravagant three-day celebration at his sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are set to tie the knot again this weekend during an extravagant three-day celebration at his sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia. (Pascal Le Segretain)

‘SERIOUS PROBLEM’ - 'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer slams Santa Fe Sheriff's Office over the investigation. Continue reading…

CASTING CONFESSIONS - Michelle Yeoh reveals why Quentin Tarantino didn’t cast her in 'Kill Bill.' Continue reading…

‘SIGNIFICANT VICTORY’ - Prince William praised a 63-month sentence for a man who trafficked rhino horns and ivory from elephants. Continue reading…

<u>Prince William</u> praised a 63-month sentence for a man who trafficked in rhino horns and ivory from elephants as a "significant victory" this week. 

<u>Prince William</u> praised a 63-month sentence for a man who trafficked in rhino horns and ivory from elephants as a "significant victory" this week.  (Photo by Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage)

EXCLUSIVE - ‘Bewitched’ star Erin Murphy says she's 'open to the idea' of a series reboot. Continue reading…

'TAKE ME OUT' - Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson reprise roles in ‘Take Me Out’ in its limited return to Broadway. Continue reading…

MENTAL HEALTH BREAK - Jonah Hill won't promote his films anymore to prevent panic attacks and work on his mental health. Continue reading…

‘KISS MY MATH’ - 'Wonder Years' star Danica McKellar became a mathematician to find value 'outside of Winnie Cooper'. Continue reading…

53-year-old actress Anne Heche died of "inhalation and thermal injuries," and the manner of death was listed as an "accident."

53-year-old actress Anne Heche died of "inhalation and thermal injuries," and the manner of death was listed as an "accident." (Jeff Kravitz)

REST IN PEACE - Anne Heche's death has been ruled an accident, according to a report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Continue reading…

Trending