Joe Jonas, Simon Cowell and other famous men open up about plastic surgery, injectables
'Brotox' is here to stay: Doctors say more men are turning to cosmetic procedures to combat the effects of aging
‘BROTOX’ - Joe Jonas recently said men should not be faced with a negative stigma if they decide to have work done. Continue reading…
INSIDE THE LAVISH NUPTIALS - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding preparations are underway: What to know about the venue, officiant and more. Continue reading…
‘SERIOUS PROBLEM’ - 'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer slams Santa Fe Sheriff's Office over the investigation. Continue reading…
CASTING CONFESSIONS - Michelle Yeoh reveals why Quentin Tarantino didn’t cast her in 'Kill Bill.' Continue reading…
‘SIGNIFICANT VICTORY’ - Prince William praised a 63-month sentence for a man who trafficked rhino horns and ivory from elephants. Continue reading…
EXCLUSIVE - ‘Bewitched’ star Erin Murphy says she's 'open to the idea' of a series reboot. Continue reading…
'TAKE ME OUT' - Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson reprise roles in ‘Take Me Out’ in its limited return to Broadway. Continue reading…
MENTAL HEALTH BREAK - Jonah Hill won't promote his films anymore to prevent panic attacks and work on his mental health. Continue reading…
‘KISS MY MATH’ - 'Wonder Years' star Danica McKellar became a mathematician to find value 'outside of Winnie Cooper'. Continue reading…
REST IN PEACE - Anne Heche's death has been ruled an accident, according to a report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Continue reading…
