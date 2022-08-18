'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer slams New Mexico's Sheriff's office over investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The legal team for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the "Rust" set, is not happy with the New Mexico Sheriff's Department and their alleged handling of the investigation.

Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer, Jason Bowles, shared a statement with Fox News Digital on Thursday, stating: "The primary question in this case from the beginning has been where did the live rounds that ended upon the Rust set come from?"

"As can be seen from the attached emails, the Sheriff’s office made a conscious decision not to pursue this question at all by refusing to ask the FBI to test any of the rounds for fingerprints or DNA," he alleged.

"We now know for certain there were live rounds on set. It is inconceivable that the Sheriff would not seek answers to this fundamental question and it raises a serious problem with the entire investigation. We have long sought this answer and will not give up in pursuing the truth to find it," the statement concluded.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was the armorer on the " Rust " set. In October 2021, a gun Alec Baldwin was holding discharged during a rehearsal for the film, fatally injuring cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The Santa Fe Sheriffs's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.