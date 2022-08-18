‘Bewitched’ star Erin Murphy says she's 'open to the idea' of a series reboot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former child star Erin Murphy is still "open to the idea" of a potential "Bewitched" reboot.

"If they ever did a great script, and it had all the right people behind it, good casting director, all that, I would be open to the idea," Murphy, 58, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

The actress famously played the magical daughter Tabitha in the hit ‘60s series "Bewitched." She starred alongside Elizabeth Montgomery’s character, Samantha Stephens.

"Bewitched" focused on a young woman who uses her powers to solve her family’s problems, as Montgomery’s character married a man without any magic on his own.

‘ROCKY’ LANDS SPINOFF: A LOOK AT HOLLYWOOD REBOOTS, RECASTING AND MORE

The hit television show ran on ABC from 1964-1972 and starred Montgomery and Dick York – who was later replaced by Dick Sargent. Themes from the show were borrowed for Marvel’s recent smash hit television show "WandaVision."

"There's been a lot of talks, basically my entire life, about doing a 'Bewitched' reboot, and I think if the script were ever great that it should be done," Murphy noted, as she spoke with Fox News Digital at Paul Sorvino’s celebration of life event at the Hollywood Museum.

In 2019, Murphy told Fox News Digital that a reboot was "talked about … years ago." "I was almost ready to do it and then the script wasn't quite right," she shared at the time.

The show was nominated for four Golden Globes and won an Emmy in 1968 for supporting actress Marion Lorne, who died just days before the ceremony.

Meanwhile, a movie based on the classic television series "Bewitched" is in development at Sony, Fox News confirmed in March 2021.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett, who both worked on "12 Monkeys" and "MacGyver," will pen the script while John Fox and John Davis ("Dolemite Is My Name," "Game Night") will produce for Davis Entertainment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2005, Sony released a "Bewitched" movie with a romantic comedy spin. Nicole Kidman starred as Isabel Bigelow and Will Ferrell played the character Jack Wyatt.