Jodie Foster turned down 'Star Wars' role as Princess Leia

Jodie Foster has played several iconic characters of her own, but the actress is now revealing she nearly starred in a popular franchise.

Foster confirmed a rumor that had resurfaced on social media that she turned down the role of Princess Leia in "Star Wars."

"They were going for a younger Princess Leia, but I had a conflict. I was doing a Disney movie," she explained.

JODIE FOSTER SAYS GEN ZERS CAN BE 'REALLY ANNOYING' TO WORK WITH, CLAIMS THEY CAN'T EVEN WRITE A PROPER EMAIL

Speaking in an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," she continued, "I just didn't want to pull out of the Disney movie because I was already under contract. So I didn't do it. And they, you know, did an amazing job."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I don't know how good I would have been. I might have had different hair, you know," she joked. "I might have gone with a pineapple," she said, mimicking the hair on top of her head.

Princess Leia, played by the late actress Carrie Fisher, famously had a unique hairstyle of two tightly wound buns on either side of her head.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Foster, who is starring in the newest season of "True Detective," did not specify what movie she was attached to at the time of the offer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 61-year-old actress recently made headlines for her commentary on Gen Z, joking that they are difficult to work with.

"They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace," she told The Guardian. "They’re like: ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.’ Or in emails, I’ll tell them: this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like: ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’"