During a recent interview with The Guardian, actress Jodie Foster shared her opinion that Gen Z people in Hollywood can be "really annoying" in "the workplace."

The "Silence of the Lambs" actress, who is starring in the upcoming fourth season of HBO’s "True Detective," noted how much she looks out for young people in the industry today, but described how they have a certain level of entitlement.

She even quipped to the outlet about how she’s noticed Gen Z people can’t even be bothered to write an email with proper grammar.

The topic came up when Foster described her friendship with young "The Last of Us" star Bella Ramsey. The 61-year-old mentioned how it has been important for her to mentor younger actors and actresses, citing her own experience as a young star trying to make it.

The "Taxi Driver" star said, "I do a lot of reaching out to young actresses. I’m compelled. Because it was hard growing up." Foster, who is openly gay, told The Guardian about how she sympathizes with Ramsey, who has been coming to terms with her own sexuality in the public eye.

The young HBO star told British Vogue earlier this year, "I’m not 100% straight."

Foster indicated she felt Ramsey needed someone to lean on, and expressed that at least when she was growing up in the limelight, "I had my mom, you know."

Foster expressed this sympathy in an interview with style magazine Elle last month, saying, "I do have this really big soft spot for the young actresses who came up as young people, because I just don’t know how they survive without some mother around the way I had a mom around."

Though the 61-year-old has clearly championed a new crop of rising stars, she also felt free to criticize some of their idiosyncrasies and sense of entitlement.

She said, "They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace."

She continued, stating, "They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.’ Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’"

Foster also spoke to the U.K. outlet about steering her young sons away from modeling toxic masculinity. The actress noted that her boys Kit and Charles grew up with some confusion on what it means to be male, as they were raised by two moms and are unique compared to most boys their age.

She said, "My two don’t like sports. They like to watch movies and sit at home, and they’re really into their female friends. They’re super feminist. And there was a moment with my older one when he was in high school, when, because he was raised by two women – three women – it was like he was trying to figure out what it was to be a boy."

Foster added, "And he watched television and came to the conclusion, oh, I just need to be an a------. I understand! I need to be s----- to women, and act like I’m a f-----. And I was like, no! That’s not what it is to be a man! That’s what our culture has been selling you for all this time."